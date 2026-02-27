Barcelona ‘offer’ Messi chance to return as a player; weighs up two other bids to leave Miami

Lionel Messi has been offered the opportunity to leave Inter Miami and return to Barcelona as a player or in another role, according to reports.

The Argentina legend will go down as one of the best, if not the best, player in the history of football when he eventually hangs up his boots.

Messi has scored 792 goals in 974 club appearances and 115 goals in 196 caps for Argentina with the forward winning everything the game has to offer, including eight Ballon d’Ors.

As a Barcelona player, Messi won ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

There were even rumours last year that Inter Miami star Messi could return on loan to Europe this winter as he looks to keep sharp ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

But Messi, who was even linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, cast doubt over his participation at the tournament in December when he said: “I hope I can be there. I’ve said before that I’d love to be there.

“At worst, I’ll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country, especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way.”

And now there are reports in Spain claiming that Messi ‘has three offers to leave’ Inter Miami with one of them an emotional return to Barcelona.

It is understood that there are ‘three very substantial offers’ on the table for Messi with the ‘most lucrative offer’ coming from the Saudi Pro League.

On the mystery second club, the report adds: ‘Alongside Saudi interest, the option of a historic European club has also emerged. This isn’t just a tentative inquiry, but a move that would follow a specific sporting logic: to bring in experience, leadership, and a figure capable of transforming any competitive project. The club’s name hasn’t been revealed, but it’s a giant steeped in history. This scenario introduces a variable that never truly disappears. Europe remains the epicenter of the highest footballing standards, and Messi ‘s presence always generates an unparalleled allure.’

While Barcelona provides the ‘strongest emotional and sporting connection’ and his time back at the Camp Nou ‘wouldn’t be limited exclusively to his role as a player’.

The report concludes: ‘Within Barcelona, ​​it’s assumed that Messi would have the freedom to choose his place, whether on the pitch or in an institutional or representative role within the club’s structure.’