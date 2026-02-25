Neville relieved by form of one Man Utd star after ‘the clouds were circling’ under Amorim

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has been pleased that Senne Lammens is playing a major part in the Red Devils’ current form under Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils have won five and drawn one of their first five matches under interim boss Carrick, who replaced Ruben Amorim in January.

Man Utd are now pushing for a place in next season’s Champions League with Carrick’s side currently fourth in the Premier League table and just three points off third-placed Aston Villa.

Lammens, who moved to Old Trafford from Royal Antwerp in the summer for around £18m, has been solid during their recent good form and Neville is relieved after the “the clouds were circling” on the Belgian goalkeeper under Amorim.

After Man Utd beat Everton on Monday, Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “The goalkeeper, I thought, was my man of the match tonight – not necessarily because he made loads of amazing saves, but everything he did he just did really calmly and well.

“The tip over the bar at the end, there was a shot that just bounced in front of him and he just held it, and then Everton had 10 corners.

“He didn’t deal with every single one but he dealt with a lot of them, and I think having a goalkeeper of composure who just does his job calmly, isn’t frantic, isn’t sort of rushing around, I think makes a big difference in moments like that when you come into a place like this and they’re putting enormous pressure on you.

“I’ve said it before, people get tired me saying it, I do think [the goalkeeper] is the most difficult position and most scrutinised position in English football.

“I had my concerns when he came in, I thought: ‘Why would you take a chance with a goalkeeper who’s young, who’s not got the pedigree, he’s played in a different league, he’s going to come to Manchester United and it could eat him up’.

“It is early, but he looks like he’s got the temperament and he’s got the technical quality, he’s doing the right things – he holds the ball when he should hold it, he punches when he should punch, but even when he punches it’s not one of those wild punches – everything seems under control.

“This kid, he’s come in and I really have been impressed with him. He looks like he’s got a big, big future.

“If you think about it, the clouds were circling under Ruben Amorim and I still thought that [Lammens] was doing quite well in that period, so now in a team that’s winning he looks even better.

“I think overall throughout the whole period, coming in at a challenging time [with] an ever-changing defence [under Amorim], I think he’s done brilliantly well.”

Man Utd legend Edwin van der Sar reckons Lammens has the “package” to last at Old Trafford “for a long time” after his recent form between the sticks.

Van der Sar told Sky Bet: “He’s doing well.

“Of course, it’s only been seven or eight months, but it certainly looks like he knows the physicality of the Premier League – I see him coming for balls in the penalty spot and he claims them with confidence, makes saves when needed, not looking to make saves when not necessary.

“I’m not here day-to-day and I don’t see all of the games, but he looks like he has a good package with him to be here [at Manchester United] for a long time.”