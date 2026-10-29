Gary Neville wants Michael Carrick “put out of his misery” at Manchester United as he revealed the “brutal” truth of the “internal” rebellion at Old Trafford.

Carrick is set for a ‘stay of execution’ at the club after a run of six defeats and just two victories in 12 games at the start of the season.

He’ll be in charge for Chelsea and – if that’s not a complete disaster – will likely stay on for the games against Roma and Aston Villa before an international break which will allow the poor sap who’s set to replace him a bit more time to get their feet under the table.

Carrick was cheered by the Man Utd faithful as he left the Old Trafford pitch following the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, before a quite remarkable tone shift resulted in those very same fans vociferously booing their own players.

Wayne Rooney has launched into a very sweary rant about the Man Utd players and Gary Neville insists the Glazers now “have to sell” the club after two ‘sale triggers’ were revealed.

Roy Keane has urged Carrick to “grow a pair” and starting getting results for Man Utd, but Neville wants his former teammate “put out of his misery”.

“I reckon what’s happened in the 24 hours after Bournemouth is that they’ve literally debated it back and forth,” Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“I don’t know this, but they’ve debated it to the point where they’ve got themselves into a muddle, and thought, ‘we’ll just stay with him’.

“I think staying with him is a result of the lack of planning, the lack of probably available options, the lack of decision-making around the two people that probably are available. That’s when you’re really struggling.

“Sometimes a manager needs sacking for their own good. I needed sacking at Valencia. I was happy that they put me out of my misery.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher added: “I think he can never say publicly, but I think Michael Carrick would want to be put out of his misery. I really do.

“The thought of going into that training ground now… and trying to do that team talk before Chelsea, when you know the players just aren’t having it at all.

“Those players know Michael Carrick’s not going to be there in two or three weeks. He knows it, they know it, everybody knows it.”

Rebellion behind the scenes

Bruno Fernandes was dropped for the Bournemouth defeat after questioning Carrick’s tactics in the wake of the loss to Como.

Clear-the-air talks between Carrick and Bruno mean the captain is in line to return against Chelsea, but Neville insists the public criticism of the manager will only be a very small percentage of a wider rebellion going on behind the scenes.

“We’ve all been in football dressing rooms, and they’re quite brutal places,” Neville said.

“If Bruno Fernandes, the captain of the club… if he comes out and questions the manager’s tactics after a 4-1 defeat in Como, where he’s played like a drain, and he’s been playing like a drain for three months, and the rest of them have as well, that is only 1 or 2% of what they’re actually saying internally.”