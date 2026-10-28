Max Dowman debate rumbles on: Should grown men kick children?

Arsenal losing to Fleetwood and the red card shown to a 16-year-old are low points but they have sparked opinions.

We also have mails on Man Utd and Harry Kane. Send yours to theeditor@football365.com

Is it okay to kick Max Dowman?

Max Dowman’s red card against Fleetwood has highlighted a potential moral quandary. First things first, Dowman was unprofessional to react like he did, even if it wasn’t really the most kicky of kicks, to the Harrison Neal challenge. Arteta, fuming on the touchline, has clearly told Max to expect this kind of treatment and to not react to it. Max received exactly the kind of treatment Arteta foretold, and reacted to it! There’s no question Max deserved a red. That’s not the point of this mail.

The question is, should Harrison Neal really be allowed to put in a challenge like that on a child?

On one hand, sure he can. What’s stopping him? Dowman is playing in a competitive, professional game. Tackles happen. People do tackle hard and it’s part and parcel of the game. Dowman, despite his tender years, needs to be prepared, needs to be able to handle such treatment, and needs to not react. He’s a professional after all, and playing with the adults.

On the other hand, he’s 16 years old and – actually – he’s not a full professional, he’s currently on a scholarship contract. He will very likely sign his first proper professional deal when he turns 17. Ultimately, Max Dowman is a child and Harrison Neal has put in a very robust, potentially dangerous challenge, from behind, on a child.

Legally there’s nothing stopping him but, perhaps, morally, there should be.

Ice Hockey is my other sport. I am a long-time season ticket holder for my local club, the Swindon Wildcats. The Wildcats are, I believe, essentially Pro-AM. There are a smattering of full-time pros, but many of the players are basically tradesman with full time jobs. Ice Hockey is a very tough contact sport and, like professional football clubs, they will have academies and a mandate to develop and bring through young British talent. The Wildcats, (I believe anyway), have one of the better academies in British ice hockey, and we give good minutes to young prospects. Some of these kids can handle it at that level, and some struggle. Such is the drama of developing youth.

When they are on the ice though, these kids (and they are kids) are absolutely subject to the same contact that the full pros are expected to take. It a tough game, and they’re out on the ice looking to use their exciting skills to score goals past seasoned, tough, wily pros, who are often twice their size. But, the thing is, the pros don’t hit the kids. They COULD, they absolutely could, and a proper old whack in to the boards would be within the rules of the game and would be something the star winger spends all game trying to avoid. The kids lack game experience, they lack a bit of situational nous, and they quite often find themselves standing there like a dork whilst some 16 stone man-mountain barrels towards him at full pelt.

But the expectation is that the man-mountain doesn’t ACTUALLY put that hit in. He doesn’t clobber the kid. He doesn’t hit him so hard that it knocks his helmet off, or sends the kid spiralling in to the boards. At best/worst, the man-mountain might grab the kid and kinda gently steer him towards the boards, making sure he doesn’t fall over, before essentially squashing him a bit against the board and skating off.

Similarly, ice hockey has actual fighting. Gloves come off, two willing combatants, and they scuffle until the refs break up the fight. If one of those kids wants to fight a seasoned pro, it never happens. The expectation is that the seasoned pro walks away. You don’t hit the kid full whack, you don’t fight the kid, you don’t hurt the kid. It’s a kid! The rules allow you to, but morally, you just kinda don’t do that to someone that young. To do so marks you out as a coward.

Dale May, Swindon Wengerite

Arteta was out of order with Dowman

I am a neutral in this – delighted to see Fleetwood win because it gives football a boost, but thought Arsenal were a little unlucky in the Dowman red card. Seen them given, but y’know. Also felt the Fleetwood players who squared up to Dowman were a little out of order – kid is sixteen. But he’s playing in an adult game I suppose. My main ire is for Arteta for

a) playing Dowman for so long, he’d been kicked a lot, missed a few shot – and to repeat, is 16 years old and

b) for the god-awful reaction to Dowman walking off the pitch. I get that Mikel is frustrated – you’re the champions, you’ve played a very strong side and you’re drawing with the Cod Army, but to be so arrogantly dismissive of a young lad who’s facing up to the first real challenge in his fledgling career? That is unforgiveable. I don’t care who you are, you don’t treat human beings like that.

An arm around the shoulder, a few words of kindness, – and not just Arteta – where was the rest of the coaching staff? Dowman will have realised Arsenal lost and blamed himself for it. I hope someone from Arsenal is taking care of him. We are quick to build up these wonderkids but then we wonder why so many get messed up from it.

Dan, London

Don’t make assumptions on Arteta

Nothing really to say on game except well done Fleetwood, entirely deserved. An embarassing night to throw straight in the bin.

The issue I do have is the assumptions made about Arteta and Dowman’s interaction after Dowman was sent off.

The obvious first thing is that no-one knows what he actually said. The idea he was simply chewing him out doesn’t really gel with Arteta’s man management style.

Second, the ‘he’s 16’ rationale might make sense in normal situations but in competitive football, you step on the pitch, you’re a senior player, no special treatment, no kid’s gloves. This is a learning moment and Arteta wants Max to remember it this way.

Finally, Arteta definitely chews out more senior players for f***-ups all the time Merse, so calm yourself. In fact, it’s when Arteta just ignores you and let’s you walk down tunnel alone that you’re actually done.

We don’t need more ammunition for the ‘Arteta is the devil’ brigade – suggesting he likes bullying children isn’t it.

Tom, Leyton

More anger at the Arsenal criticism

Your resident NPS/AI 🖕 Arsenal antagonist is really getting on my bazookas!

What’s a matter chaps? I’ve been reading your site for donkeys years and the mailbox has always been one of my favourite reads. Are you running out of juice? Why do you have to keep publishing this bots repetitive crap?

Yes, people are quite welcome to despise Arsenal but at least add some substance to what this AI creature has to deliver!

Andy from Swansea winds me up at times as he’s also repetitive and he sometimes reminds me of that halfwit from Wales on the Gold adverts in between the highly intellectual GB News slots…f*** me that left wing Seb twat is such a moron isn’t he?! Christ what’s a matter with this braindead lefty nonsensical Labour government? Sorry, I digressed a little there but at least I can agree or agree to disagree with Andy because he appears human whereas your Arteta and Arsenal hater does not!

I wrote a mail at about three or four this morning but as it wasn’t published (we didn’t receive it – Ed) I’ll repeat what I feel about Arteta’s approach to Dowman being sent off. Basically, if he wants to be part of the very strong Arsenal ‘family’ which Arteta is turning into a machine he needs to be treated like an equal so good on Arteta for reprimanding him for his ill discipline and needless retaliation playing straight into the opposition’s hands. He needs to be told off if he’s out of order.

A quick question for the person who created this bot. Weren’t you loved as a child? When ever I misvehaved my beloved father RIP put me in my place. A true gentleman who played rugby for the Saracens. It never did me any harm. I hold doors open for others, let ladies go first, stand up for women and disabled people on buses and trains..I even walk on the outside of my wife to protect her from being splashed from traffic driving through puddles. The point I’m making is to grow up quickly in such an environment one must face discipline and in doing so they’ll become stronger and more adaptable to the stresses and strains they’ll face in their life whatever they do.

Well that’s my rant over….oh now Burnbum and his moronic Chancellor are about to announce the budget… that’s us middle class southerners fiscally dragged up the creek for another year! Come on Nigel and Rupert it’s time you both grew up and got together in order to kick this lot into touch!

Oh, it’s opening time (my local Wetherspoon has shut down unfortunately) I think I need a drink down at the Farmers, Foxley or Pear Tree to sooth myself.

Mr Angry from Purley AKA, Chris, Croydon

Cross-country?

Is Declan Rice referred to a cross-country runner because of his changing allegiances from one country to another?

Darren, LFC, Dublin

Move over Man City, make way for Man Utd

Typical United. Just like some narcissistic Hollywood celebrity, they simply can’t stand anyone else getting attention, can they?!

Imagine being a club that has spent almost two decades desperately trying to become relevant. Throwing obscene amounts of money at actual best-in-class players, managers and backroom staff. Building world-class infrastructure. Actually becoming a top footballing side, playing some of the best football around and assembling a squad full of world-class talent. Breaking records left, right and centre along the way!

And yet, despite all that, and winning just about every trophy going — including a treble that most people seem to have forgotten — you were still struggling to become the media’s darling.

Then, finally, it happened. You were the story! Worldwide! You’d made it! You were finally getting the attention you so desperately craved.

Sure, you’d just been found guilty of some rather obvious financial shenanigans, but let’s not split hairs. There’s no such thing as bad publicity, right? Suddenly, everyone was talking about you. Everyone had an opinion. And there you were, basking in the limelight, celebrating your victories with even more gusto and posing defiantly for the cameras.

Because, finally, it was all about you! This was what you’d been working towards all along!

And then along came United.

Honestly, couldn’t they even be bothered to come up with an original storyline? We’ve seen this one before! Most people predicted it would happen when they started season three. No new plot, no character development, not even a fresh twist. Just the same old script, recycled characters with different names, and the same tired drama served up to the masses.

And the worst part? It worked!

Talk about cost-cutting. No need for an original script when you can just recycle your previous one.

And just like that, Sham City is back to irrelevance. The headlines have moved on, the spotlight has shifted, and — to add insult to injury — they’ve gone and lost again!

Honestly, you almost feel sorry for them.

Almost.

Dean LFC

Harry Kane does not deliver at the business end

Well done I’m sure to Harry Kane – yes, the amount of goals he scored was ridiculous. Standards may not be as high there right up and down the league, but at least he still scored more than anyone else has there. So that’s nice.

But there are lies, damn lies and statistics. No one loves a stat more than an American and Christ, do they have one for everything. They give their MVP awards out to anyone who really excels in the regular season – most home runs/ triple doubles/ yards run – whatever.

However, they are also very keen on differentiating between regular achievements and post season achievements. Both are valued, but the post season rather more so. They are the ones against the best teams in the biggest games. And the players who achieve in the World Series/ NBA Finals/ Superbowl – well those are the guys you really remember.

Why is this relevant now? Football doesn’t have a post season. But if it did, it would basically be the Champions League/ European Championship/ World Cup – quarter finals and beyond. The games against the best where if you don’t play *your* best , you’re going out. Not a group game where you get another chance in a week. The guys you remember stand out and are counted then.

This is not Harry Kane. Given a regular league game or a group match and by gum, he’ll score you a hatful. Quarter finals and beyond though and that just isn’t happening. Champions league final, European final, World Cup semifinal- it just doesn’t matter. If Harry Kane is playing, he isn’t scoring. That’s just guaranteed.

Lionel Messi? Kylian Mbappe? Those are the guys who score in those games. * Those* are the best players in the world. Not Harry Kane. He wasn’t the best player in the world yesterday, he won’t be tomorrow and he sure as hell isn’t today.

Because you know that when it really, really matters. He won’t get the job done. Full stop, end of story, guaranteed. Score as many as you like against as many lederhosen wearing , beer drinking Bavarians as you like- but he’s never got it done when everything is on the line.

And he never will.

James, Liverpool

…Yikes! I sent that e-mail before he won! Big love for big Harry! I’m a pretty passive Liverpool fan really! Can’t remember the 2018 pen you speak of to be honest, and I’m certainly not some crazed Liverpool anti-Kane type. I am intrigued by this so called Liverpool fan arguing the merits of Owen with you though!!

I like Kane, antidote to the modern world of football, nice bloke, speaks well, great ambassador for the game. Also, really great footballer, but absolutely not the best footballer in the world this year or any! Not even the best one for England, see Bellingham, bona fide world class. Clearly Mbappe, who won every golden boot possible! And kvaratskhelia who is just different level, and best player in UCL, 2 x winner! Both miles better!

Bundesliga without Bayern is like Eredivise. Lewandowski’s average goals per season went up like 50% per season on joining Bayern from Dortmund, they’re the ultimate flat track bullies, It’s just easy, they routinely hit 4,5,6,7 in a game.

Merge the prem and Bundesliga and you’d at best have 2 German teams in the top 10, of the full 38, the bottom 10 would be almost all German clubs.

Further evidence of the drop off is the generally poor return from players coming in from Germany, Haaland and De Bruyne would be notable exceptions (both better than Kane btw).

As a Liverpool fan we’ve had this plenty, wirtz, frimpong, keita, dodged a bullet with Werner, nkunku etc. All look like top level in Germany then dross in the prem.

So yep, congrats to Harry, great player but not miraculously the best player in the world all of a sudden upon leaving for Germany, just playing pub teams most weeks!

Oh and the England goals stat thing, come on, really! Massively skewed by loads of games these days against rubbish teams, haven’t looked at his stats but I’d guess about a third would be pens? And I’d be intrigued to see how many goals have come against top opposition, less than 15 surely!

Mark LFC

…Harry Kane, great goal scorer as he is, should probably have been awarded the Ballon d’Ive too.

Kieran, Dublin

Arrival v Contact

Sweet Jeebus…my eyes (and what constitutes a brain) must have been a little too misty the other day.

Thank you Kevin, Ireland for pulling me up on such a basic mistake.

I was of course referring to Jodie Foster in Contact and her generational performance as Dr. Ellie Arroway: “No-no words—no words to describe it. Poetry! They should’ve sent a poet”.

Regards

Haukur LFC (#Carrickin)