Newcastle: Jaissle ‘definitely wants’ England star in shock January move to spark ‘major crisis’

Newcastle United head coach Matthias Jaissle is looking to bring England international Ivan Toney to St James’ Park in January, according to reports.

The Magpies started off the season in positive fashion with a win at Tottenham sandwiched in between two draws against Liverpool and Bournemouth, while also progressing past West Brom and Millwall in the League Cup.

Newcastle won just one of their next four Premier League matches with some fans are already questioning Jaissle after just a few months in the job.

Reports last week insisted that Jaissle’s job at Newcastle was safe and he secured his position even more over the weekend as the Magpies beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

Belgian striker Matias Fernández-Pardo joined from Lille in a deal worth around £51m in the summer transfer window, while Newcastle also have Yoane Wissa and Will Osula to help up front.

Fernández-Pardo is yet to hit the back of the net in five appearances in all competitions this season, while Wissa and Osula have both scored one each.

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It is obvious that Newcastle could do with more firepower in that position as they attempt to finally replace Alexander Isak’s goals after the Swede left St James’ Park last summer.

Newcastle boss Jaissle ‘definitely wants to sign him’

And now Saudi Arabian journalist Khalid Al-Shenaif insists that Newcastle boss Jaissle – who used to manage Al-Ahli – wants his former striker Toney, who still plays for the Saudi Pro League club.

Al-Shenaif posted on X: ‘Jaissle definitely wants to sign him. If this happens, it will undoubtedly be a major crisis.’

WinWin, who relayed Al-Shenaif’s claims, insist that there is yet to be an agreement between Newcastle and Al-Ahli for the England international – but there are now doubts over whether the Saudi club will be able to hold on to the ex-Brentford striker.

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The media outlet wrote: ‘The possibility of Toney moving to Newcastle remains within the realm of circulating news and speculation, without an official announcement confirming an agreement between the two clubs so far.

‘However, his name being linked to his former coach opens the door to questions within Al-Ahli regarding the future of one of its most important stars, and whether the club will be able to retain its English striker in the face of any potential move from the English team’

Toney has scored 12 goals in just eight Saudi Pro League matches so far for Al-Ahli but the club are still fifth in the table, six points off leaders Al-Hilal.

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