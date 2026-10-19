Newcastle United reach ‘firm’ decision on sacking Matthias Jaissle as squad verdict on manager revealed

Newcastle United are on a bad run of form, but the club’s hierarchy are reportedly backing head coach Matthias Jaissle.

There has been huge upheaval at Newcastle since the end of last season, with Eddie Howe, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes leaving the club.

Newcastle have reinvested in the transfer market to rebuild their squad, while they appointed Jaissle to replace long-term boss Howe.

Jaissle had an excellent coaching reputation before he joined Newcastle, but he was always facing a difficult job because of the level of change at St James’ Park in the summer.

In the opening weeks of this season, Jaissle made a strong impression with how he came across in the media and Newcastle’s performances/results, but the Magpies have had a poor few weeks.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Jaissle in four-way sack race as Brighton and Chelsea impress



Newcastle have lost three of their last four Premier League games, and they have been on the end of 4-1 defeats against Leeds United and Coventry City.

Therefore, there is already pressure on Jaissle ahead of this weekend’s match against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United reach decision on sacking Matthias Jaissle

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk have reported that Newcastle have made a ‘decision’ on Jaissle’s future, with the head coach ‘under no immediate pressure’.

It is said that Newcastle’s hierarchy are to give Jaissle the ‘time he needs to turn things around’, and there is ‘a firm belief that Jaissle is constructing something more coherent and exciting for the longer term’.

READ MORE: Newcastle United will sack Matthias Jaissle and solve only one of their problems



On the dressing room’s stance on Jaissle, the report claims:

‘Jaissle’s training sessions have been described as ‘brilliant’ by sources, with the coach emphasising high-intensity pressing and build-up patterns that players really enjoy. ‘Senior figures at the club view the current form as an inevitable consequence of the major exits in summer rather than a reflection of the managers methods. On the pitch, the mood among the players has remained positive.’

After the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday evening, Jaissle tried to take positives from his side’s performance.

“We need to be honest – we were shaking a bit until half-time, but we showed again a good response,” Jaissle told reporters.

“Second 45 minutes, really aggressive from our lads. We won the duels, unfortunately we were not smart enough in the final decision-making in the opposition box, so that is something we need to work on.

“We need to threaten the opposition much more when we have the ball in the final third. We had occasions but in the end, the lucky punch was missing.”

READ NEXT: Newcastle, Villa level but not equal as Manzambi embarrasses player Howe wanted him to replace

