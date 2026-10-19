Man City FFP: Huge punishment confirmed by insiders with doomsday scenario unlikely

Man City are likely to face a huge points deduction that will guarantee relegation but are unlikely to avoid the ‘doomsday scenario’, according to reports.

The whole football world was shocked during the international break as Man City were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaking the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City have since appealed the decision and deny any wrongdoing but there have already been discussions about the potential punishment all over social media and beyond.

It was said that Man City could face anything from a fine to expulsion from the Premier League and a possible spell in the lower leagues.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown said earlier today that he has heard that Man City’s punishment, if the decision is upheld, will be a lot kinder than some people will have hoped.

Keown said on talkSPORT on Monday: “I’m hearing rumours that this will all be over in a number of weeks.

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“I’m just telling you what I’m hearing. In six weeks or so, we’ll see what’s going to happen.

“And it won’t be nearly as bad as we think it might be. Maybe they get off with huge fines and we return to the football pitch again.”

Most likely Man City punishment revealed by insiders

However, the Daily Mail‘s chief sports writer Ollie Holt insists that ‘insiders’ have told him that although a ‘doomsday scenario’ remains ‘unlikely’ for Man City, a points deduction that would relegate the club and a huge fine are the most likely scenario.

Holt reveals: ‘It is unlikely, sources close to the process have told me, that City will face a doomsday scenario of being expelled from the Premier League and forced to start again in League Two at the start of next season.

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‘Expulsion would plunge both the Premier League and the EFL into an unprecedented kind of chaos. It would be self-defeating.

‘It is thought that the Premier League are pressing for City’s punishment to be announced before the result of their appeal, which is unlikely to be decided before the end of January. Soundings from insiders suggest the most likely punishment is a swingeing points deduction which will ensure City’s relegation to the Championship, plus a huge fine.

‘It is also possible that the punishment would include a further points deduction that would effectively confine City to the Championship for at least one more season. The EFL would not be obliged to accept that sanction for one of its clubs but it is probable that it would.

‘From there, City should be allowed to rebuild.’

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