Arsenal have only one player in the Premier League team of the season so far, joined by three from Manchester City and two from Chelsea…

A Manchester United target lines up at left-back, while the player with the league’s highest average rating so far belongs to Brentford.

Here, according to WhoScored ratings, is the Premier League team of the season so far…

GK: Konstantinos Tzolakis – 7.30

Hull’s Greek goalkeeper started the season with three clean sheets, thanks in no small part to Tzolakis beginning his career in England with the best save percentage (87.5%) having kept out 14 of the 16 shots on target the Tigers have allowed.

And yes, we know David Raya is probably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

LB: Lewis Hall – 7.59

A man-of-the-match performance on matchday two in the 2-0 win at Tottenham and an assist the following week against Bournemouth makes Hall the highest-rated left-back. The Newcastle star may have signed a new contract, but that won’t stop speculation linking the 22-year-old with Manchester United and Liverpool if he maintains this form.

CB: James Tarkowski (Everton) – 7.47

The centre-back has started the season in consistent form at the heart of Everton’s defence, yet to earn a sub-seven score, while also scoring the Toffees’ late leveller to secure a point at Bournemouth. Tarkowski has also won the highest percentage of aerial battles of centre-backs to compete in 20 duels.

CB: Marc Guehi (Manchester City) – 7.41

Guehi spent the first two games moonlighting in midfield, scoring a crucial equaliser in a man-of-the-match performance on the opening day, before returning to the more familiar environment at the heart of Manchester City’s defence, where he could have played in slippers against Manchester United.

RB: Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland) – 7.18

The Sunderland right-back missed the opening-day defeat at Ipswich before returning with a man-of-the-match display against Fulham at the Stadium of Light. Only John Egan and Jannick Schuster have averaged more clearances per 90.

MORE: Phil Foden joined by Sunderland trio in Premier League weekend’s worst XI

CM: Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) – 7.71

The Brentford midfielder has made most interceptions per 90 minutes and the sixth-highest number of tackles per 90. Going forward, the German is averaging 1.3 key passes per game and scored against Spurs and Sunderland.

CM: Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) – 7.55

Cherki started the season on fire, coming off the bench on the opening weekend to inspire City to a come-from-behind win over Bournemouth with a couple of assists, before a brace at Crystal Palace the following week.

RW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 7.60

The Arsenal winger has been ‘getting away with murder’, apparently, all while scoring three goals in the champions’ perfect start to their title defence. There were concerns over Saka’s fitness following a injury-plagued World Cup and a shorter break, but there were no signs of fatigue or niggles, especially during the first two games of the season, with the winger the match-winner and man of the match at Villa.

LW: Morgan Rogers (Chelsea) – 7.57

Rogers has settled in immediately at Chelsea with scant regard for the pressure that comes with his price tag. The winger has three goals and an assist in his first four games, forming arguably the best strike trio in the league alongside Cole Palmer and…

CF: Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 7.64

The Chelsea centre-forward appears intent on proving a point to Carlo Ancelotti after his World Cup snub in the summer. With a new contract in his back pocket, Pedro has scored three and created three, linking up four times with Palmer to lead the league for goal involvements.

CF: Erling Haaland – 7.66

No player has scored a higher percentage of his side’s goals, with Haaland’s last two strikes settling 1-0 victories over Coventry and Manchester United. Even if his derby winner should not have stood.

MORE: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland as he reaches 300 career goals at 26