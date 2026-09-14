Man Utd ‘cheat’ and four more are destroyed in brutal post-Man City assessment

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has been branded a “cheat” as Gabby Agbonlahor also called out four of his team-mates in a 1-0 loss to Man City.

The Red Devils failed to score against the ten-man Citizens after Phil Foden was sent off for kicking out at Fernandes mid-way through the first half.

Erling Haaland then scored the only goal of the game on the hour mark, which was initially ruled out for offside, before VAR decided to award the goal despite later revealing that they had made a mistake.

Man Utd did hit the post on two occasions through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo but the Red Devils couldn’t get back into the game.

And former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor thinks Fernandes and four other Man Utd players failed to “turn up” as Man City were the “better team” with only ten men.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “You lost the game because Fernandes didn’t turn up, [Matheus] Cunha didn’t turn up, [Bryan] Mbeumo didn’t turn up.

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“[Diogo] Dalot was horrendous and right-back, [Patrick] Dorgu is not a left-back.

“You lost the game because when you went up a man, for 70 minutes, you decided to sit back. You decided not go to go for it.

“How can Manchester City be the better team with 10 men? You lost the game for different reasons.

“You didn’t turn up, the occasion got to a lot of the players, not because of the goal that shouldn’t have been given.”

Agbonlahor: ‘Bruno Fernandes is a cheat’

For the Foden sending off, Fernandes initially kicked the Man City star in the back as he supposedly attempted to get the ball before the England international lashed out and was sent off.

READ: How Michael Carrick’s Man Utd utterly failed to break down 10-man Man City

Man Utd captain Fernandes made the most of Foden’s reaction with the Portugal international dramatically dropping to the floor.

Agbonlahor added on the incident on talkSPORT: “At the end of the day, Bruno Fernandes is a cheat.

“He’s an outstanding player, but he’s a cheat.

“You’ve kicked Foden twice on the floor, which should have been a red card to you.

“Then Foden’s lashed out a tiny little bit and you’re rolling around when you’re not hurt.

“A proper referee goes over and says, ‘You two, cut it out.’ A yellow each, play on. It’s never a red card.

“That’s why you get your karma. Maybe the goal that should’ve been disallowed on Haaland, is the karma you sometimes get in football for the red card to Phil Foden.”

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