Phil Foden is one of four naughty boys to make the worst XI of the Premier League weekend…

The Manchester City star is joined by three from Coventry and, somewhat harshly, a Sunderland trio.

Here is the worst XI, according to WhoScored ratings, from matchday four…



GK: Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) – 4.6

A bad day against Brentford to spoil a generally positive start to the season for the Bournemouth goalkeeper, who conceded twice to an xG of 0.5. You could point the finger at Petrovic for the Bees’ first when he failed to keep out Kevin Schade’s header despite getting a full hand to the ball, and he was certainly at fault for the second when the keeper literally passed the ball to the Brentford striker. Lovely finish, mind…

RB: Lewie Coyle (Hull City) – 6.0

The worst performers this weekend were heavily left-sided so the Hull captain might consider himself unfortunate to be included here after a very creditable 2-2 draw at Chelsea to maintain an unbeaten start to the season. But Coyle did miss a big chance in the first half and was skinned by Cole Palmer in the build-up to Chelsea’s second goal.

CB: Axel Disasi (Crystal Palace) – 5.3

The Palace new boy put the Eagles on the backfoot before half-time with a daft, reckless challenge on Jack Clarke to earn a straight red card. Palace fought valiantly but ultimately succumbed with 10 men to a late defeat and Disasi won’t be seen in the Premier League now for six weeks.

CB: Bobby Thomas (Coventry) – 5.6

A miserable day all round for Coventry, with Thomas one of six sub-6.0 starters for the Sky Blues. Thomas allowed Malick Yalcouye to scamper away for Brighton’s second goal and then conceded a penalty for Brighton’s third.

MORE: Coventry suffer Premier League’s ultimate indignity: they are measurably worse than Spurs

LB: Reinildo (Sunderland) – 4.8

The added-time penalty conceded by the Sunderland left-back leading to Arsenal’s penalty to seal the points and a second yellow card lets Chelsea’s Jorrel Hato (5.4) off the hook. In the previous 90 minutes, Reinildo had kept Bukayo Saka quiet.

CM: Matt Grimes (Coventry) – 5.8

The Coventry captain was no more culpable than any of his team-mates for their second-half capitulation – Grimes won all four of the duels he competed in – but he was still the lowest-rated central midfielder of the weekend.

CM: Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland) – 5.9

Le Fee can consider himself unfortunate here. He was part of a creditable Sunderland effort against Arsenal, creating a couple of chances before missing the biggest of all. Though it certainly wasn’t the worst penalty Le Fee has taken – this was a brilliant save more than a bad miss. Unfortunately for Le Fee, the game hinged on it.

LW: Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 5.1

Weirdly, Foden may have done his side a favour being sent off after 23 minutes since it led to City being more compact, to which United had absolutely no answer. Many have argued Foden’s dismissal was harsh but Enzo Maresca accepts it was the correct decision.

MORE: 16 Conclusions from Man Utd 0-1 Man City: Red cards, kicked arses, offsides, Fernanderson, Haaland

RW: Emi Buendia (Aston Villa) – 5.9

Buendia is shunted to the right here despite playing more centrally for Villa in their defeat at home to Forest. The Villa playmaker, like many of his team-mates, is enduring a tough start to the season, and was hooked just after the hour after failing to create a chance while losing most of his eight duels.

CF: Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry) – 5.0

Just after Coventry conceded the killer second goal to Brighton, Awoniyi compounded the Sky Blues’ misery with a red card for clashing with Maxim De Cuyper. Harsh though it may have been, Coventry – already four games goalless – must now do without their leading centre-forward for games against Forest, Newcastle and Tottenham.

CF: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland) – 5.4

Brobbey looked up for the fight, particularly picking on Ezri Konsa, and he had more touches than anyone else in the opposition box at the Stadium of Light. But none were a shot and while the Netherlands striker was a handful, he lost eight of his 10 duels.