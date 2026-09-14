Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Michael Carrick’s future at Manchester United after the 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Carrick earned the role of Man Utd permanent manager after working wonders as interim boss, securing Champions League qualification with a third-place finish.

But club legend Carrick faces an entirely different challenge this season as Man Utd look to contend in four competitions, and they have made a disappointing start to the 2026/27 campaign.

After losing 1-0 to 10-man Man City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, Man Utd only have four points from their opening four Premier League games, so they are now under pressure to beat Fulham next weekend.

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Pressure will begin to mount on Carrick if Man Utd’s results/performances do not pick up in the coming weeks, though a report before the Manchester derby confirmed that INEOS are currently ‘willing’ to give the head coach more time.

Fabrizio Romano reveals internal “feeling” on Michael Carrick sack

Speaking after the Manchester derby, Romano has confirmed that Man Utd’s ‘plan’ is to stick with Carrick even though their start has “obviously been disappointing”.

“Man Utd absolutely remain convinced that the future will be bright under Michael Carrick,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“Manchester United absolutely know that maybe the point about the summer transfer window was to add one more player, a left-back. They tried. It was not possible to proceed with the right options.

“United didn’t want to sign just to say: ‘OK, we signed one.’ They wanted to be convinced about the player they were going to sign, and so that’s why nothing happened.

“But they maintain total faith and confidence in Michael Carrick. They only have four points in four Premier League games, so obviously this is disappointing in terms of results, but Man Utd remain convinced about that.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced too. What Carrick says in public – ‘We are going to do very well, I am confident, this team is good’ and all the rest – is what he’s saying to the club.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced that this team can do very well in the next weeks and months, especially after the break. So that’s the feeling of Michael Carrick.”

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