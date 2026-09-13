Liverpool are reportedly tracking PSV Eindhoven star Paul Wanner but face competition from former side Bayern Munich.

For the past two summers, Liverpool have spent heavily on their defence and, in particular, their attack.

Indeed, in 2025, they forked out more than £300million on Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike in attack, while over the past year or so, they topped £150m for the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giovanni Leoni, and Jeremy Jacquet at the back.

However, their midfield has remained largely stagnant, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch not being challenged in terms of new recruits.

Under Andoni Iraola, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, and Gravenberch tend to make up Liverpool’s midfield three, but due to their attack-minded nature, they can look vulnerable in the centre of the park.

READ: Liverpool: FSG target outlines what he ‘needs’ as Jamie Carragher warns of two-year problem

FSG are reportedly considering a move for Monaco star Lamine Camara in 2027, but they may face competition from Chelsea, who saw a deadline day move for the midfielder collapse at the 11th hour.

Liverpool have also been linked with Fiorentina rising star Ched Ndour, 21, and now they are being credited with interest in another up-and-comer.

Wanner began his career at Bayern, but he would only make eight appearances for the club in all competitions.

After loans at SV Elversberg and Heidenheim, the 20-year-old joined PSV on a permanent deal a year ago and since then, he has become an important player for the Dutch giants.

Off the back of scoring four times and making 38 appearances for PSV, who won the Eredivisie last season, Wanner is being linked with a host of top European clubs.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich circle

Now, according to Polish outlet Sportowy, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern are keeping tabs on Wanner as a possible long-term signing.

READ MORE: Liverpool legend urges Iraola to drop Wirtz to help Reds teammate with Szoboszlai ‘rationale’

The report adds that Manchester City have also been credited with interest but a ‘special situation’ concerns the German giants.

Moreover, the Bavarian outfit reportedly have an option to reacquire the player and that could have a ‘significant impact on the course of negotiations’.

PSV want to keep the youngster for the next season but they do not rule out talks in the event of a very ‘advantageous offer’.

The Dutch team are said to value him at around €45-50m (£38.5m-£42.85m) but a final deal may also depend on achievement bonuses and provisions for his future sale.

This could be one to watch.

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