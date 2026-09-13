Rayan has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool ‘could smash their transfer record’ to sign AFC Bournemouth standout Rayan next year.

Liverpool broke their transfer record on two occasions in the 2025 summer transfer window, having bought Florian Wirtz for £116m before signing Alexander Isak for £125m.

The Reds have since paid an initial fee of around £106m to sign Bradley Barcola, and there could be more big-money arrivals at Anfield next year.

This is because Andoni Iraola‘s side need upgrades in several positions, with another winger still on their radar after they did not sign a natural Mohamed Salah replacement in the summer.

After missing out on Ismaila Sarr and Yankuba Minteh in the summer, Liverpool are reportedly turning to Rayan.

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Iraola worked with Rayan at Bournemouth last season as the 20-year-old winger made a superb start to life in England.

Rayan is regarded as one of the Premier League’s best young wingers, and journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that he could be Liverpool’s ‘next big-money signing’.

According to O’Rourke, Liverpool ‘could smash their transfer record’ to sign Rayan next year by activating his £130m release clause.

“Well there’s obvious links between Rayan and the Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola after their time at Bournemouth,” O’Rourke said.

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“We know that Rayan has this release clause which becomes active next summer. It’s for £130million, so it’s a pretty hefty release clause.

“I don’t think Liverpool will be willing to pay that, but they’ve shown in the past that they will pay big money for top targets as they have done for Isak, Wirtz and Barcola recently.

“That release clause would probably be a bit expensive for Liverpool and a number of the other clubs interested in signing Rayan.

“But I’m sure he is a player that’s on their list because of the obvious links between the manager and the player as well, and maybe they could make a move in the future.”

Virgil van Dijk update revealed

Liverpool could also look to sign a new centre-back next year because captain Virgil van Dijk is in the final year of his contract.

On Van Dijk, O’Rourke has confirmed that Liverpool are yet to decide on whether to offer Van Dijk a new contract.

“No decision has been made either way really on Virgil van Dijk’s long-term future,” O’Rourke added.

“I’m sure Liverpool will just be hoping that he can contribute to the side this season. His experience will be vital for a new-look team as well and under a new manager.

“Keeping people like Van Dijk around will be important for Iraola, he’s going to have a big role to play for him in the starting XI and in the dressing room as well.

“As long as he’s still contributing, he’s such a vital part of the team, he’s still the club captain as well, so I’m sure they won’t be rushing him out the door in that respect.

“But yeah I think they’ll judge everything on its merits as the season progresses, and they’ll wait to see how he performs under Andoni Iraola.”

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