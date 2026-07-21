Ranking our predicted World Cup break-out stars by how much they actually broke out

A couple of days before the World Cup began, we set ourselves the unenviable task of predicting who its break-out stars would be.

Hands up, we admitted from the off that we could “get it horribly wrong.” Didn’t have Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalie on our list, did we? Silly us.

We’ve revisited our nine suggestions and ranked them by how much of a break-out tournament they actually went on to have.

9) Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Belgium)

What we said: He’ll still be finding his place in the Belgium team, but has started to be spoken of as one to watch – potentially in the transfer window as well.

What happened: He’s very much still finding his place in the Belgium team. He only earned 41 minutes of gametime across three substitute appearances, all in the group stage despite his side reaching the quarter-finals.

8) Endrick (Brazil)

What we said: After ending last season on loan at Lyon and doing rather better, a good World Cup could be the 19-year-old’s springboard into becoming an important player back at the Bernabeu. It’s hard to see him starting at the World Cup, but then again, Brazil don’t have too many obvious centre-forwards in his way. At some point that potential is going to have to turn into proof of ability at the top level. What better time to start that process than at the World Cup?

What happened: Endrick will have to find a different starting point for his Real Madrid rejuvenation. We told you it was hard to see him starting and he came off the bench for all his four appearances at the World Cup, without scoring or assisting. Brazil suffering their earliest exit since 1990 didn’t help.

7) Nico Paz (Argentina)

What we said: Paz won’t be the big fish in a small pond like he is at club level, but will want to prove he’s up to the elite standard.

What happened: Paz was one of the teeniest fish in the Argentina squad that finished as runners-up. He came on for 10 minutes in their first group game and got an hour in their last one, then never featured in the knockout rounds. He’s now got his wish of staying at Como for at least another season, where he can continue to express his talent, but he still does need to prove his elite credentials for a future at Real Madrid.

6) Luka Vuskovic (Croatia)

What we said: Croatia have gone deep at the past two World Cups, so he will be hoping to hold his own in a competitive side this summer. It could be a timely reminder to Spurs about the talent they have at their disposal while they continue rebuilding their defence.

What happened: Croatia didn’t go deep at this World Cup, falling in the round of 32. Vuskovic started their opener against England but it was his only World Cup appearance. Rather than a Spurs reintegration, he’s earned an expensive move to Brighton. Getting a transfer is a big part of becoming a break-out star, to be fair, but we’re not sure it was all down to his 66 minutes of World Cup action.

5) Gilberto Mora (Mexico)

What we said: The youngest player at the World Cup, Mora isn’t just going with co-hosts Mexico for a learning experience. At 17, he’s expected to be one of their starters.

What happened: That much was true. Three of Mora’s four appearances for Mexico were as a starter in midfield, including in their round of 16 exit to England. He impressed in flashes and will remain one to watch.

4) Rayan (Brazil)

What we said: He won’t be likely to get many starts for Brazil, but with the way he’s taken everything in his stride so far this year, you wouldn’t want to rule out him having some kind of impact.

What happened: Turns out Rayan was actually in line for a few starts – three, actually – as well as one outing off the bench. The winger made an assist in the group stage win over Scotland, having become Brazil’s first teenage starter in a World Cup game since 1970. Things are still looking up for him.

3) Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

What we said: Can Bosnia get out of a group in which they’ll face Canada, Qatar and Switzerland? Quite possibly. And while they’ll be mainly relying on a 40-year-old in the shape of Dzeko, they’ll have someone younger than half his age inspiring them too.

What happened: Bosnia did get out of their group, with Alajbegovic scoring in one of his three starts (after coming off the bench in their opener) against Qatar. He was, in fact, the only of the nine players we picked that went on to score. His side didn’t go any further than the round of 32, but the attacking midfielder is on many a European club’s radar right now.

2) Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast)

What we said: Still only 19, the winger looks set to be one of the big names of the transfer window – linked with Liverpool among others, potentially for a nine-figure fee – but has a World Cup to focus on first. Ivory Coast are at their first World Cup since 2014, in a group with Germany, Ecuador and Curacao. It’s not inconceivable that they can get out of it, especially if Diomande turns up.

What happened: Diomande is very much one of the big names of the transfer window, but with PSG now known to be his preference over Liverpool. His first World Cup include starts in all four of Ivory Coast’s games until they were knocked out in the round of 32. Diomande got an assist in their last group game.

1) Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco)

What we said: He could turn out to be someone France ultimately regret losing, but now has a chance to make a name for himself with a Morocco side that dreamed big at the last World Cup.

What happened: It was France who knocked Morocco out of the World Cup, so there might not be too much immediate regret there. But Bouaddi did hold his own superbly on his tournament debut against Brazil, bossing the midfield with a passing accuracy of 91%. He wasn’t quite as impactful after that, but has still played his way into contention for a big move. Manchester City could spend £85m on him.

READ MORE: Arsenal and Man Utd targets in 10 World Cup stars set to earn massive transfers