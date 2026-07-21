Liverpool have launched a late attempt to hijack Yan Diomande’s transfer to PSG, with a report not only revealing the winger’s choice between the two, but also that a club-to-club agreement is close.

Liverpool installed Diomande, 19, as their top target for the flanks upon entering the summer transfer window. Mohamed Salah has departed after the final year of his contract was ripped up. That leaves a giant void on the right side, and Diomande is more than adept at operating from that side of the forward line.

The Reds have already seen an official bid worth €100m / £85m turned down by Diomande’s club RB Leipzig.

Depending on whose report you read, the bid either comprised €90m plus €10m in add-ons, or €80m plus €20m in add-ons.

In any case, what is clear is the offer totalled €100m and was rejected by Leipzig. And when Diomande signalled his intention to join PSG, Liverpool’s race appeared to be run.

That has prompted owners FSG to ramp up efforts to sign Bradley Barcola who Diomande’s arrival in Paris could force out of the Ligue 1 champions.

However, Diomande remains the true prize for Liverpool and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of the Reds making a last-gasp attempt to divert the winger to Anfield.

Liverpool attempt to hijack Yan Diomande transfer to PSG

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed all three of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have made late approaches. Of the three, it’s Liverpool who are most relevant given he’s their top target and they’ve already put big money on the table.

However, there’s no good news for Liverpool fans in this story, with Bailey reaffirming Diomande’s mind is made up and he wants PSG.

What’s more, speculation PSG are taking a pass on Diomande was waved off by Bailey who revealed the French side’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has now taken personal control of negotiations with Leipzig.

That appears to have paid immediate dividends, with Leipzig now increasingly resigned to losing Diomande and PSG surging towards an agreement to seal this deal.

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After detailing Liverpool’s approach, Bailey explained: ‘PSG remain fully focused on completing a deal, and TEAMtalk understands club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken personal control of negotiations with Red Bull as the European champions look to secure the Ivorian’s blockbuster transfer from Leipzig.

‘Al-Khelaifi’s strong relationship with Red Bull’s hierarchy has helped talks progress, and sources close to the negotiations believe an agreement is now drawing near.

‘Leipzig have already accepted internally that Diomande is closing in on a move to Paris.’

Regarding cost, PSG are prepared to pay roughly €110m / £93.5m to finalise this move.

With the hopes of signing Diomande fading fast, Liverpool will revert their attention back to Barcola once more.

The France international and PSG have reached an impasse regarding discussions over a new and improved contract, and can leave for the right price.

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