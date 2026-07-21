According to reports, Liverpool will sell Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa on two conditions, while there is an update on Curtis Jones.

The Reds still have plenty of business to do in this summer’s transfer window, with the Premier League giants needing to recruit a second new winger to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet, but they could yet bring in a new centre-midfielder, right-back and/or centre-back as well as another new winger.

And Andoni Iraola’s side could fund these signings by sanctioning several exits, with Jones, Chiesa and Elliott among those linked with an exit.

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Elliott is in limbo after an unsuccessful loan spell at Aston Villa, but Iraola recently said that he plans to use the midfielder heading into next season.

“Harvey is here with us. He has come [in early] also,” Iraola said last week.

“I’ve seen him with this eagerness to show himself, to get himself ready again. He will have a chance during the pre-season; we will need him.

“It’s a good sign that he came a week earlier, he’s been training with the under-21s, and I hope we can see him in a good place.

“I think Harvey, last season had to be very difficult for him, because it was a strange situation where basically they couldn’t even put him in to play.

“I think he uses what he has experienced, the bad situation, to make him even more eager to be a Liverpool player, yes.”

However, a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Liverpool ‘will be open’ to selling Elliott if does not impress under Iraola during pre-season.

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O’Rourke explained: “Obviously if he doesn’t fit the bill for what Iraola is looking for during these opening weeks of pre-season, then Liverpool might have to listen to offers for Harvey Elliott as well due to his contract situation. He’s going into his final year as well.”

Update on Federico Cheisa and Curtis Jones revealed

And according to The Athletic, Chiesa’s exit from Liverpool also hinges on one condition, while Jones’ situation is more unclear.

They explain: ‘Curtis Jones’ future remains uncertain as Inter retain a strong interest in the midfielder but are yet to return with a new bid. With his contract ending next summer, he’s at a crossroads, and a decision will need to be made this summer or Liverpool risk losing another valuable player for nothing for a third year in a row.

‘Federico Chiesa is still expected to leave, but it will hinge on future incomings.’

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