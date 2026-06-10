According to reports, Liverpool star Federico Chiesa is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave the Premier League giants after issuing an ultimatum.

The Italian international joined the Reds from Serie A giants Juventus during the 2024 summer transfer window for around £12.5m.

At the time, this was viewed as a risk worth taking for Liverpool, given the low cost of the deal, but injuries marred Chiesa before he moved to the Premier League giants.

And Chiesa has been nothing more than a useful squad player over the past two seasons, with former boss Arne Slot giving him limited opportunities.

In recent months, Chiesa has been heavily linked with a return to Italy, and in a recent interview, he has admitted that he will have no choice but to leave Liverpool on one condition.

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Chiesa said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport: “I’ve played very little since the start of 2026.

“I have a great relationship with Liverpool. In January, the club and Slot told me I couldn’t leave, they needed me, partly for numerical reasons. We were in a tight spot. I understood the situation and I was left smiling. Liverpool is always talked about, last year they helped me win the Premier League.

“Liverpool had informed me, but then the negotiations with Juve didn’t come to fruition.

“I repeat… I want to play. If I don’t find consistency in the Premier League, I’ll have to look elsewhere.

“I barely played in my first year at Liverpool, and in the last season, very little. I’ll go on a training camp in the US, then I’ll talk to the club and the new manager, Iraola, and we’ll see.

“I’m open to anything, the important thing is to play. I’m not so presumptuous as to say: I have to be a starter. I’m ready to fight for a place, anywhere.”

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Federico Chiesa ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Liverpool as ‘preference’ revealed

Now, a report from journalist Mark Brus for Caught Offside claims Chiesa is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Liverpool, with the Reds ‘open to offers’ for around 20 million euros (£17m).

A source for the outlet said: “Liverpool will be open to offers for Chiesa this summer.

“There will be further talks between the club and the player in pre-season, but the expectation is that he’ll be informed that he can leave.

“Napoli and Como are keeping an eye on the situation, but Liverpool’s asking price is around €20m, so they might explore the possibility of signing him on loan at first. Liverpool’s preference is a permanent sale, but let’s see if they’re open to discussing a loan with an obligation.”

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