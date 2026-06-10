Manchester United have confirmed three first-team players have been released, while Barcelona have reached a decision on signing Marcus Rashford outright.

Man Utd are in the early stages of what’s shaping up to be a monumental summer window at Old Trafford. Ederson’s deal is sealed, and one and more probably two more central midfielders will join.

Elsewhere, signings at left-back – Newcastle’s Lewis Hall is adored – and on the left wing are anticipated.

Naturally, there’ll be plenty of departures too, and the Red Devils have now confirmed Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho are leaving upon expiry of their contracts on June 30.

Those trio of exits were expected, but they’re now official, with a club statement leaving no room for doubt.

It read: ‘Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho are among those departing, as their contracts come to an end.’

Casemiro is expected to sign with MLS side Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi plays. An agreement is already in place.

Malacia never truly made much of an impression in Manchester, while Sancho at £73m will probably go down as the worst signing in the club’s history.

During his five-year stay on Man Utd’s books, Sancho actually played more games for the teams he was loaned to (Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Aston Villa – 101 combined) than Man Utd (83).

During those 83 appearances for the Red Devils, he scored just 12 goals and provided even fewer assists (six).

Barcelona reach Marcus Rashford decision

Another on the way out of Old Trafford – though likely via a sale and not a release – is Marcus Rashford, but not to Barcelona.

On Wednesday morning, Marca and then Fabrizio Romano confirmed Barcelona have opted to ignore their €30m / £26m option to buy.

In his update, Romano suggested a move to the Camp Nou could be rekindled later in the window, but Marca were unequivocal when declaring Rashford will not be back in Barcelona.

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That has opened the door for Man Utd to sell Rashford to Bayern Munich, and in doing so, generating a larger fee than if doing business with Barca.

Two reports – from Christian Falk and The Sun – have confirmed Bayern are ready to pay £34.5m for the England winger, which is £8.5m more than the value of Barcelona’s now-neglected option.

All eyes are now on whether Rashford gives up on his dream of returning to Barcelona and engages in negotiations with other suitors like the Bundesliga champions.

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