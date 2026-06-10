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LOS ANGELES, June 9 (Reuters) – Former United States captain Landon Donovan said success for the U.S. team at the home World Cup should be measured both by results and by the kind of iconic moments that can accelerate soccer’s growth in the country.

Donovan, whose stoppage-time winner against Algeria at the 2010 World Cup sent the U.S. into the knockout stage and remains one of the most celebrated goals in American soccer history, said expectations should be high for the co-hosts.

“For our team, the expectations are you have to get out of the group,” Donovan told Reuters in an interview while promoting his partnership with Nestle.

“I think in this case, a home World Cup with a very favorable group, the expectation should be that we win the group,” he said.

“When you win the group you allow yourself a much easier path to get a deep run into the tournament.”

One big moment required at World Cup

Donovan said the Americans also needed moments that could capture the public’s imagination, pointing to his 2010 goal and goalkeeper Tim Howard’s 16-save display against Belgium in 2014 as examples of performances that helped broaden soccer’s appeal in the United States.

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“One big moment in a big game literally creates millions of new fans,” Donovan said. “In this country, we’re not just players, we’re ambassadors and we’re trying to grow the sport.”

The 44-year-old said the tournament could have a lasting effect beyond television ratings or ticket sales, creating new supporters who may become lifelong fans.

Donovan acknowledged concerns about high ticket prices but said fans should find a way to experience the tournament, whether inside stadiums or at watch parties and fan festivals.

“This is going to be the biggest sporting event in the history of the planet,” he said. “It is truly once in a lifetime.”

Strong started required for US

Donovan said the U.S. players would face intense pressure but also a rare opportunity, adding that a strong start would be crucial.

“If we score early in the first game, the momentum will start to build positively,” he said. “Our team is absolutely good enough to be really special and make a good run through this tournament.”

Asked which U.S. players could emerge as breakout stars, Donovan named Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

He said midfielder Pulisic, who spent four seasons at Chelsea before joining AC Milan, could reach a wider audience despite already being well known. Donovan also believes McKennie’s form and personality could make him a major figure if he performs well.

The U.S. begin their World Cup campaign against Group D opponents Paraguay on Friday in Inglewood.