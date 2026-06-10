Ex-League One star is on Man Utd ‘wish list’ and ‘open’ to transfer this summer

Man Utd have included Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru on their summer ‘wish list’ with the ex-League One star ‘open’ to a deal, according to reports.

The Red Devils are already active in the transfer market ahead of the summer window opening later this month, with a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson already sealed.

Man Utd still want at least one more midfielder, a left-back and a left-winger as priorities this summer, while there are rumours they could also push the boat out and sign a striker and/or a centre-back.

There have been numerous midfielders linked to Old Trafford with West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson on their radar.

And now Sky Sports has claimed that Man Utd have former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dele-Bashiru on their ‘wish list’ for this summer.

The report reveals: ‘A name United could look at is Lazio’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – the Nigeria international is a midfielder on their wish list.

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‘The former Sheffield Wednesday player has two years left on his contract and although he is happy in Italy, sources close to the player believe he is open to a move to the Premier League.’

Will Man Utd sign three midfielders?

Man Utd have already lost Casemiro on a free transfer this summer and widespread reports expect Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte to be sold.

Sky Sports added: ‘The question remains whether United will look to sign two more midfielders in addition to Ederson, with Mason Mount being played in a deeper position in midfield towards the end of the season.

‘Tyler Fletcher is also expected to be more involved with the first team next season. The additional experience the 19-year-old will now get being part of Scotland’s World Cup campaign will be a huge boost when he returns to Carrington later this summer.

‘One midfielder who is expected to leave is Manuel Ugarte.

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‘Ugarte had little impact last season but started Uruguay’s last two international games in March, and could play a big part in their World Cup campaign – which United’s hierarchy will hope increases any resale value this summer.’

Reports have indicated that Barcelona will not be signing Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford this summer but BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone has revealed that he ‘would be truly stunned’ if the England international started the season at Old Trafford.

Stone said: ‘Carrick has made all the right noises around Rashford but I would be truly stunned if he played for Manchester United again. I got the distinct impression from all sides last summer his career at Old Trafford was over.

‘You mention permanent replacement but Matheus Cunha can play in that position, so too Mason Mount. Rashford doesn’t like playing as a centre-forward anyway, but there are options in that position aside from Benjamin Sesko, who had a decent first season.

‘I know the 15 June deadline for Barcelona to pay £26m for Rashford is looming but it is clear they don’t want to do that deal. The key point is the three-week gap between England’s World Cup campaign ending and Rashford reporting back for pre-season. That is when I expect his future to be resolved.’

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