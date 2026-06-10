Roy Keane has revealed that he has had a “nice chat” with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes after being accused of a “lie”.

Keane and Fernandes have occasionally butted heads over the past few years, and there was a back-and-forth recently after the Man Utd legend questioned the midfielder’s mentality while he pursued the Premier League assist record.

Fernandes subsequently hit out at this “lie”, having claimed that Keane has been “putting words in my mouth that have not been said”.

“Like I’ve always said, I don’t mind criticism. I’ve always taken criticism from everyone and anyone and I never reply to anything or whatsoever,” Fernandes said last month.

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“People have an opinion; they think it’s good, bad, whatever.

“What I don’t like is when people lie about things and [in] this case that you said about Roy Keane basically what he said is a lie because… either he saw some other interview or he can’t say that I said one thing that I’ve just not said and luckily for me is everything on record.

“I accept his criticism, I accept that he might like me as a player or not, like me as a person or not.

“But what I don’t like is that he puts words in my mouth that have not been said. That’s the only thing I don’t like.”

Roy Keane reveals details of “chat” with Bruno Fernandes

Now, Keane has revealed that he and Fernandes have had a “chat” to clear the air, with United’s captain “reaching out” to have a conversation.

Keane has claimed that they had a “nice mature conversation” and he then “felt better afterwards”.

“He reached out to me, he wanted a chat. And do you know what? I did,” Keane said on The Overlap.

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“I called him and we had a lovely chat. Lovely chat about a bit of everything, really. But it was nice because again, when we do podcasts or games, sometimes you think you say something afterwards, you’re trying to communicate something that doesn’t come across properly. And people get upset and he wanted to speak to me. And we had a nice mature conversation…

“I think it was important I spoke to him because there’s been lots going on and lots reported and he’s obviously a big player for United.

“I’m an ex-United player and I think the idea of this communicate and have a kind of a proper conversation, I really enjoyed it and hopefully I think he did, a nice chat about a bit of everything. Yeah, I felt better afterwards.”

He then joked: “He apologised, I forgave him, no problem, but no it was a good chat.”

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