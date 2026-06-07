Roy Keane has hit out Harry Kane over his “ridiculous” decision in England’s 1-0 win over New Zealand that Thomas Tuchel “doesn’t want” him doing at the World Cup.

Kane’s goal was enough to secure victory for England in a low-key warm-up game ahead of their first game at the World Cup against Croatia on June 17.

But the Bayern Munich striker, who scored a ridiculous 61 goals in 51 games for the Bundesliga giants this season, was spotted by Keane doing something the pundit claims will hamper England if he continues to do it in the tournament proper.

“The whole argument, you don’t mind him dropping in because he has this range of passing when he does drop, but not off the back four,” Keane said.

“There was a clip from the first half, maybe it was just a bit of boredom.

“Come the crunch games, if Harry Kane is getting it off the back four, imagine if you are a defender and seeing Kane getting it off the back four, you are delighted.

“It is further up the pitch where he causes problems, but not getting it off the back four, that is madness.

“There is no way the manager will be wanting him to do that when the proper games start.

“He has done it previously, but he is more experienced, do not go getting it off the back four. To me, that is ridiculous.

“He’s got to be sensible, we’re talking about the conditions.

“He doesn’t need to be coming back beyond the halfway line trying to spray balls, there’s enough players who can do that and enough quality, you get yourself in there, you’re the best in the world at this moment in time.

“If England want to win the big trophy, he’s going to be your main man.”

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Too much ‘freestyle’ from England

Tuchel said after the game that he was happier with his side’s second half performance after seeing too much “freestyle” from his players in the opening 45 minutes.

“I’m not super happy about it. I liked the second half more than the first half,” Tuchel said.

“I think we had more bite in the second half, were more aggressive on and off the ball, created a bit more. Some good half chances and some good penetrations into the box.

“We played more from our positions and that’s why we played with more speed. The first half we were out of positions and it was a bit too much freestyle.

“That slowed our game down and made it difficult for counter-press because we were not in the positions that we wanted to be when we started attacking, so that’s basically the story of the match.

“To put it in context, a lot of our players played the last time together in November, so it’s half a year ago.

“We have four training sessions together and we mixed the team up completely, so we never played before in these combinations and formation to give everyone 45 minutes.

“Then you have the conditions, the pitch, it can look like this.”