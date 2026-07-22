Arsenal have confirmed that William Saliba will be out of action for an ‘extended period’, while they could sign John Stones as his replacement.

Saliba has emerged as one of Europe’s leading centre-backs over the past couple of years, but they will have to cope without him for the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

This is because he was withdrawn during France’s World Cup semi-final loss to Spain with a back injury, and Arsenal have now confirmed that he will be out for an ‘extended period’ but will no need surgery.

They said in a statement: ‘William Saliba has returned to us from World Cup duty. Subsequent specialist reviews on William’s return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a back injury which will require a period of rehabilitation.

‘Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery programme.

‘William’s rehabilitation will commence immediately, with continual management of his injury, and he is expected to be out of action for an extended period. Everyone is fully focused on supporting William to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.’

READ: Tottenham ‘close to beating’ Arsenal for midfielder as favourites for Bergvall transfer are named

Before this injury, Arsenal were already well covered at centre-back, but Saliba’s issue could lead to them signing a replacement in this summer’s transfer window.

And a report from The Athletic has named two potential replacements.

They revealed:

‘Partly as a consequence of Saliba’s situation, Arsenal are in the market for a central defender this summer. England defender John Stones, who left Manchester City last month when his contract ended, is among the targets. ‘Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa, as reported in the Transfer DealSheet, is also of interest, though there is a significant gap between Arsenal and Villa’s valuations.’

READ MORE: Newcastle make U-turn on Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal stance – ‘They’re not going to stand in his way’

Arsenal hold ‘advantage’ over Chelsea for John Stones

Regarding Stones, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Arsenal hold an ‘advantage’ over Chelsea in the race to sign ex-Man City star Stones.

The experienced defender is reportedly keen on a move to London, while he is also keen to work with head coach Mikel Arteta again.

The report claims:

‘The 32-year-old, who became a free agent after leaving Manchester City this summer, is understood to favour a move to the city where he can settle long-term while exploring opportunities beyond playing. ‘Stones has also expressed a strong desire to develop his coaching credentials. Any prospective deal is expected to include a pathway for him to gain experience in coaching, potentially through structured development opportunities at the club. Arsenal are thought to hold a slight edge in the race, thanks to Stones’ close relationship with manager Mikel Arteta.’

READ NEXT: Prem’s £100m-plus deals ranked: Arsenal top as Chelsea, Liverpool pocket big money