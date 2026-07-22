Newcastle United will now allow Bruno Guimaraes to join Arsenal if the Gunners submitted a satisfactory offer, according to reports.

The Gunners have so far made just one new signing with Illan Meslier joining from Leeds United on a free transfer, while they did make a loan move for Piero Hincapie into a permanent deal.

Arsenal are looking for quality over quantity this summer after being crowned Premier League champions last term and reaching the Champions League final.

The Gunners were dealt a blow over the weekend with news that Chelsea had beaten them to the signing of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers for £117m

Arsenal were not prepared to pay that much for the England international with Rogers declaring Chelsea the “biggest club in London” on his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

And Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will be wary of not losing out on another signing as they continue to bid for Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes.

READ: Chelsea make huge ‘bid’ for another top Arsenal target after Rogers joins ‘biggest club in London’

Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal have had their latest bid of £65m turned down by Newcastle, but the journalist does expect the Gunners to bid over £70m.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘Arsenal plan to bid again for Bruno Guimarães, as reported this morning. Although Newcastle deny direct formal talks to date, #AFC are accelerating their interest. Last offer via intermediaries was as high £65m. Arsenal expected to go north of £70m, and broad terms are already in place with Guimarães. Newcastle sources insist they want to keep Guimarães. One other Premier League club has made a recent enquiry as well on the player side.’

Jacobs added: ‘Arsenal accelerating their pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes, as reported this morning.’

However, that could still not be enough as Newcastle are reportedly looking for £100m and Daily Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards insisted on Tuesday that the Geordies were ‘mystified’ by claims of club-to-club talks.

READ: Prem’s £100m-plus deals ranked: Arsenal top as Chelsea, Liverpool pocket big money

Edwards wrote on X: ‘BREAKING Senior sources at Newcastle United are mystified by claims Arsenal have opened club to club talks over the signing of Bruno Guimaraes. They’ve not heard from anyone involved about a potential deal for more than a week. Newcastle’s stance remains the same and they will not lower their valuation.

‘They do not welcome a bid and will inform Arsenal of their stance if they try to open club to club talks. They may well try to do so but nothing has changed at 1214 on Tuesday #nufc #arsenal.’

Arsenal handed major Bruno Guimaraes transfer boost

But now Arsenal have seen a bit of light at the end of the tunnel with Caught Offside reporting that the Gunners ‘may have been handed a boost’ as Newcastle work on a deal to replace Guimaraes with Hugo Larsson.

Newcastle are “intensifying” their efforts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson with a source claiming that the Magpies won’t stand in Guimaraes’ way if Arsenal meet their asking price.

A source told Caught Offside: “Newcastle are intensifying their interest in Hugo Larsson in the wake of Arsenal preparing a new bid for Bruno Guimaraes.

“Despite what’s being reported, Arsenal are really pushing for Guimaraes, and Newcastle recognise that the player also wants to go. As long as the price is right, they’re not going to stand in his way.

“Larsson is a profile they really like, so that’s one to watch.”

The only problem Arsenal could have is if Man Utd hijack Newcastle’s deal for Larsson as the Red Devils ‘are also really keen on Larsson’ on the Sweden international.

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