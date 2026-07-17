Newcastle are nearing the loss of Bruno Guimaraes, as former Premier League scout Keith Wyness thinks his move to Arsenal is now “close enough.”

The Gunners are yet to make much of a splash in the summer transfer window. They confirmed the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie after last season’s loan, and landed Illan Meslier on a free transfer.

But otherwise, they’ve not made a signing, despite having big names such as Julian Alvarez, Morgan Rogers and Guimaraes on the radar.

A few attempts have been made for the Newcastle midfielder, all pushed back, but Wyness feels Arsenal have made enough ground to get the deal over the line at some point.

He told Football Insider: “Bruno is probably the heartbeat of Newcastle and the fans would probably agree with me. He’s been the heart and soul of the club going forward.

“Is there a middle ground here at £90m? Will Arsenal go up? Will Newcastle come down? And I think the player in this case has all the cards.

“If he decides he wants to go to London and play for Arsenal, which I’m hearing he does, then I think you may see Arsenal make the deal sweet enough that Newcastle will have to accept it.

“It’s close enough that I think it can get done and structured in some way, and I think Newcastle can see the writing on the wall. It’s a difficult one for them. But I do expect Bruno to push that through.”

Newcastle replacement in mind

Should the Magpies lose Guimaraes, they might sign fellow Brazilian midfielder Danilo, after it was reported he’s a candidate to replace his compatriot.

There are a number of other clubs in the mix for the £26million-rated midfielder.

Newcastle have been boosted in that other clubs in pursuit, such as Roma won’t go that far.

READ: Arsenal prepare bid for second Aston Villa star to replace Saliba after Berta rethink

What’s more, should the Magpies get what they want for Guimaraes, they’ll have money to burn. They’ve already sold £170million worth of stars in Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, and want another £100million for their midfield star.

It’s been suggested that Guimaraes isn’t going to force a transfer, though he has told Newcastle he wants to leave.

But they aren’t going to budge on the valuation, so whether the transfer can be pushed through at the moment remains to be seen.

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