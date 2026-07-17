Tottenham have been urged to sell the odd one out in their midfield

Tottenham have been told by an insider that they should sell a midfielder who looks to be the “odd one out” after a big spend in the position this summer.

Of the near-£230million Spurs have spent this summer so far, £185million of that has gone on midfielders. Mateus Fernandes (West Ham, £85million) and Sandro Tonali (Newcastle, £100million) are the big players signed.

They’re likely to start a lot of games together, and that will mean some midfielders who were at the club last season are in line for fewer minutes.

Tottenham insider John Wenham feels that some will still be given ample minutes, but Pape Matar Sarr is in a tough spot.

He told Tottenham News: “I just can’t see Pape Sarr getting any football at Tottenham next season.

“The starters in midfield are going to be Tonali and Fernandes, then you’ve got Rodrigo Bentancur, who [Roberto] De Zerbi obviously likes and played a lot last season.

“You’ve then got Conor Gallagher, who the manager also likes and played a lot last season, [Lucas] Bergvall and [Archie] Gray are still there.

“I just see Sarr as the odd man out, and it’d be sensible for him to move, hopefully Tottenham can get a deal around £25-30m, which would be great business.”

It’s not known whether there are clubs in the mix to pay that sort of fee, but at 23, Sarr has a long career ahead of him whether he stays or goes.

READ: Tottenham set realistic conditions for Cristian Romero sale with another star keen on joining Euro giants

Tottenham sales on

Spurs have already sold Luka Vuskovic, Alejo Veliz and Alfie Devine this summer, and the exit of Cristian Romero has been expected for some time.

Our friends at TEAMtalk report the club hope to earn £50million from the sale of the centre-back, but would settle for closer to £40million if the right proposal came along.

Big clubs such as Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the mix for Romero, with conversations having been had at all of those clubs about the transfer.

Those could turn into concrete proposals, and the likelihood is that the Argentine leaves Tottenham this summer.

Should Sarr go, too, they’ll have at least made back a small chunk of what they have spent this summer – and there are potentially more transfers to come in both directions.

READ MORE: Tottenham insider calls out leadership trio with new signing De Zerbi’s ‘perfect’ captain