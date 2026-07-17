Tuchel urged to drop two England big hitters for fresh legs in France showdown

Harry Kane and his team-mates have travelled more miles than any other nation.

Thomas Tuchel has been urged to freshen up his England side for their third-place World Cup play-off against France and bench skipper Harry Kane, alongside struggling Declan Rice.

The Three Lions saw their hopes of reaching a first World Cup final in 60 years shattered by Argentina on Wednesday evening, with Tuchel since coming under heavy criticism for the manner of the exit.

Despite their demoralising defeat, England still have to face France in Miami on Saturday to decide who finishes third in the tournament.

Both sides are expected to make several changes to their starting line-ups for the game after a long campaign followed by a six-week tournament in North America.

READ: England stars stunned by Tuchel’s comments in dressing room post-Argentina as new demand revealed

And former England defender Glen Johnson believes Tuchel needs to protect some of his key men, with Rice in particular in need of a rest after battling injury and illness throughout the World Cup.

“You can see by the end of the game against Argentina that the players were out on their feet and I think all the squad want to now get on holiday after a long domestic season and a long World Cup camp,” Johnson told Metro.

“I don’t see them being bothered about this game, it’s just something they have to be professional about and still go about preparation in the same way as you don’t want to pick up an injury that keeps you out the start of the season.

“I can’t see Rice playing at all. He has been carrying an injury, has been unwell during the tournament and had a very long season with Arsenal, so I don’t see him being involved.

“It is definitely a game to give those who haven’t played minutes for sure, so I’d start Mainoo, especially in the middle of midfield where you will need fresh legs against France.”

Kane benched but Lescott wants strongest team

Turning to the forward line, Johnson also believes the time may have come to give captain Harry Kane a rest, even if there is a possibility that it could turn out to be his final World Cup outing.

“I could see Bellingham playing, but I think Kane may not play as Watkins and Toney haven’t played much and their freshness could help the team,” Johnson, speaking via casino.org, added.

Former England defender Joleon Lescott, however, wants Tuchel to field his strongest side and use the game as a real learning opportunity for future tournaments.

“Tuchel should look at this game as if it could be the Euros final in two years’ time against France,” he told Metro via Unibet Casino.

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“So how do we prepare for that? This could be the same team and it could be the same players.

“The players will want to win. I don’t care who he selects. They’re all going to want to win, and the same goes for France. I don’t think he’s going to look at it and think, ‘Well, let’s just give players minutes for the sake of it’.”