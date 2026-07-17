Gary Neville has picked out three England players who have “probably” featured at their last World Cup this summer.

Earlier this week, England lost 2-1 to Argentina in their World Cup semi-final despite being ahead in the final ten minutes of the match.

Anthony Gordon fired Thomas Tuchel‘s side in front after 55 minutes, but they fell apart in the final ten minutes of the match and caved under Argentinian pressure.

This means The Three Lions have missed another opportunity to win a major trophy, and for some players, they may not have the chance to redeem themselves at the 2030 World Cup.

According to Neville, Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and John Stones have now played at their last World Cup.

“The only thing I would say is, I mean, it’s half an hour’s football, but I remember the penalties in 2006; that was my last half an hour ever in a World Cup,” Neville said on The Overlap.

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“So for Harry Kane, for Jordan Pickford, for Stones, that is your last half an hour probably ever in a World Cup.

“It is a half an hour, but it’s a half an hour that doesn’t come back very often. It might never come back for the lads. It’s a big half an hour, isn’t it?

“You think about those moments we had where we were on the edge of getting to semis and finals, and we just couldn’t get over the line, could we?”

Despite this, Kane stated after England’s loss to Argentina that it is “too early” to say whether he will play at another World Cup.

“It’s too early to talk about that. I mean, as a person, it’s always just about taking it year by year and how I feel,” Kane said.

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“The national team is my pride and joy. It’s what I love to do most, more than anything.

“Obviously, four years is a long way away. I’m 33 in the summer, but as you saw on the other end with Messi there, he’s still performing at the highest level.

“So, I never want to put a limit on these things. I’ll address every situation as they come, but for now it’s just about processing another tough loss with this team.”

Gary Neville hits back at Thomas Tuchel

Back to Neville, he has also been critical of Tuchel after the head coach claimed England’s “DNA” factored into their World Cup exit.

“I have a big problem with that,” Neville added.

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“He didn’t bring Mainoo on, who could handle the ball better than most.

“He didn’t bring, say, for instance, Saka on who could probably handle the ball better than most. But he also left Foden, Palmer, Wharton, Gibbs-White, and Trent Alexander-Arnold at home, who were technical players.

“That, to me, wasn’t a quote that sat well with me because I said before the tournament, we all did, he’s left out what would be generational talents like Trent, and Foden, and Palmer, players who’ve got massive talent.”