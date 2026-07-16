Gary Neville during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Argentina duo Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero have hit back at Gary Neville after they beat England 2-1 in the World Cup semi-finals.

The Three Lions took the lead on 55 minutes through Anthony Gordon before the game shifted on 72 minutes when Ezri Konsa came on for the goalscorer.

England sat deeper and deeper and allowed Argentina to come on to them, with the defending world champions taking full advantage.

Enzo Fernandez got one back on 85 minutes with a brilliant effort from the edge of the box, which the England back ten failed to close down, before Lautaro Martinez headed home the winner in added time.

After Argentina’s 3-2 win over Egypt, Neville branded Romero and Martinez as “the best worst centre-halves in the world” as Argentina came from behind to win against the North African side.

Neville said on ITV Sport during their World Cup coverage: “They give goals away constantly, but they don’t care about giving goals away because they’ll score goals at the other end. And they have massive personalities and they keep going.

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“At that point in the game [when Egypt scored their second goal] you think Argentina are holding on for dear life.

“They’re fighting for their lives and Romero is part of that comeback.

“Why is he there? You always ask the question. Why is Martinez scoring in the last game?

“They don’t give in and they fight, and they fight, and they fight.”

Neville’s words have not gone down well in Argentina with Martinez and Romero both reacting negatively to the Manchester United legend after beating England.

Martinez told DSports Argentina: “We’re used to people always talking about us, it seems they just love talking about us.

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“We don’t really respond, we just let our play on the pitch do the talking, always with respect.”

When asked about Neville’s comments, Romero replied: “The only thing I hope is that when I retire, I won’t be that stupid.

“Hopefully, down the line, I won’t go around criticising players or anyone else.

“After all, you go out there trying to do your best for your team and your national team, sometimes it works out well, sometimes it doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world.

“We’re making history here, it’s huge for us. We feel the shirt like no one else, and we’re really happy to be making history.”

Neville thought Jordan Pickford should have saved Fernandez’s equaliser for Argentina despite the Everton goalkeeper being at full stretch.

The ex-Man Utd defender said on the Stick to Football World Cup Watch Party: Not gone in the corner, that, he’s got to save that. Got to save it. He’s past it.”

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