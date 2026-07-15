Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Marcus Rashford would leave Man Utd for Fenerbahce

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has no desire to join Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

According to the Turkish press, Fenerbahce are interested in signing Rashford from Man Utd.

The Turkish Super Lig club have already signed former Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood this summer, and now they want Rashford to join him.

Fanatik has reported: ‘Fenerbahce have no intention of stopping their transfer activity.

‘The Yellow Canaries’ new target is Marcus Rashford.

‘After finalising deals with Greenwood, football director Cihan Kamer and football manager Oguz Cetin moved from Marseille to Manchester.

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‘It has been learned that official negotiations with Manchester United for Rashford will begin soon.’

The Turkish news outlet has further added: ‘Fenerbahce will officially begin negotiations for the star player, who is not in Manchester United’s plans.

‘The Yellow Canaries want to reach an agreement with the English giant as soon as possible.

‘If an agreement is reached with the Red Devils, talks with Rashford, who is currently at the World Cup, will be accelerated.’

However, according to transfer guru Romano, Rashford has no desire whatsoever to leave Man Utd for a club in Turkey.

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The Italian journalist has also dismissed speculation that Fenerbahce want to sign the England international winger.

Rashford has no desire to join Fenerbahce from Man Utd

Romano said about Rashford on his YouTube channel: “Many reports, guys, but my understanding is that there is nothing between Marcus Rashford and Fenerbahce.

“No negotiations, no conversations, also because Marcus Rashford, with all due respect to Fenerbahce, is not considering a move to Turkey at this stage of his career, so Rashford is not considering that.

“Rashford is obviously focused on the World Cup.

“After the World Cup, he will assess the situation at Manchester United.

“He will start the pre-season at Manchester United.

“Michael Carrick, from my understanding, is looking forward to working with Marcus Rashford.

“So, he wants to see Rashford.

“He wants to be with Rashford in pre-season to see the attitude, to see the feelings, and then decide whether he’s going to stay or leaving the club in August.

“So, these are the two ways.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen there, but with Fenerbahce at the moment, my understanding is nothing is happening.

“Nothing is close.

“Nothing is concrete.

“So, that’s the situation as of today.

“And remember, he will do pre-season with Utd and then from that moment on, we will understand what’s going to happen there.”

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