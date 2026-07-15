Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado does not fancy a move to Manchester United and playing for the Red Devils, according to a report.

Man Utd have completed the signings of two midfielders already this summer and are now on the hunt for a third one.

The Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, have secured the services of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

Man Utd have paid Chelsea £50million for Santos, who is a Brazil international and is still only 22 years of age.

Tielemans has also signed for Man Utd, with the Red Devils triggering the £35million release clause in the Belgium international midfielder’s contract at Villa.

Man Utd want to sign Marc Casado from Barcelona

Man Utd are now planning to add a third midfielder to their squad this summer, with TEAMtalk reporting that Barcelona star Marc Casado has been discussed internally by INEOS.

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Casado came through the Barcelona youth system and has established himself in the Catalan giants’ first team.

The 22-year-old Spain international defensive midfielder has won LaLiga twice and the Copa del Rey once with Barcelona so far in his career.

According to TEAMtalk, Casado is willing to leave Barcelona, but he does not fancy a move to Man Utd.

The reliable news outlet has also claimed that the youngster has turned down the chance to join Chelsea or Manchester City, too.

Marc Casado does not fancy Man Utd move

The report has stated: ‘The Red Devils have tracked Casado for some time and discussed him internally as they looked to reshape their midfield this summer.

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‘Man Utd wanted to bring in three central midfielders during the window and have already secured deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, who will join Kobbie Mainoo as part of Michael Carrick’s revamped engine room.

‘Casado was one of the options considered during that process, but sources indicate he has similar reservations over a move to Old Trafford.

‘While United appreciate his qualities, Casado is understood to feel he would again be entering a crowded midfield picture rather than one where he could establish himself as an automatic starter.

‘Instead, the 22-year-old is prioritising a project that offers him the chance to become a key first-team player from the outset.’

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