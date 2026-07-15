Michael Olise has reportedly decided that he ‘wants’ to join Real Madrid from Bayern Munich, and the clubs’ stance on a transfer has also surfaced.

The Frenchman went missing as his nation exited the World Cup with a whimper in their semi-final against Spain, but he has developed into one of the world’s best wingers after leaving Crystal Palace to join Bayern Munich.

Olise has been mooted as a contender to win the Ballon d’Or this season, having contributed 42 goals and 54 assists in his 107 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Naturally, Olise’s immense performances have attracted interest from elsewhere, with Real Madrid and Liverpool linked with the winger.

Realistically, Real Madrid are the only club with the necessary pull and finances to lure Olise away from Bayern Munich, and journalist Santi Aouna claims he is in favour of a move to the Spanish giants.

Also, Real Madrid are keen to pull off a ‘record’ deal to sign Olise, while Bayern Munich may open the door to his exit.

Aouna said on X: ‘EXCL: Michael Olise wants to join Real Madrid THIS SUMMER.

‘The French international believes it’s the perfect club to continue his progression.

‘Real Madrid wants to pull off a record transfer.

‘Nayern’s official stance: Olise is not for sale but the truth is more nuanced.

‘The Bavarian club would like to extend his contract, but has also been in contact in parallel with players who could come in to replace him.

‘Olise will discuss with his leaders after the World Cup.’

More to follow…