According to reports, Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane has given a response to Barcelona, who are ‘exploring a deal’ for him.

The Tottenham Hotspur legend has taken his performances to another level since joining Bayern Munich and he is a serious contender to win the Ballon d’Or this season.

Kane has remarkably scored 70 goals in his 60 games for club and country this season, and he is currently shining for England at the World Cup.

However, the 32-year-old’s future at Bayern Munich is in doubt because he is about to enter the final year of his contract.

Kane has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in recent months, but a move to Barcelona is another option.

READ: A step-by-step guide to show Harry Kane has actually scored precisely zero proper goals for England



Barcelona are in the market for a new striker to fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski, who is set to join MLS side Chicago Fire on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano stated on Sunday that Lewandowski to Chicago Fire is a done deal. He said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Robert Lewandowski to Chicago Fire, HERE WE GO!

‘The Polish striker has agreed to join Chicago Fire after visiting the club and city two weeks ago.

‘Lewandowski will sign early next week, ready for new chapter in MLS. Big move.’

Barcelona ‘explore sensational deal’ for Harry Kane

Julian Alvarez has also been linked with Barcelona, but The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has reported that they have also ‘exploring a sensational deal’ for Kane.

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Barcelona reportedly ‘reached out’ to Kane’s representatives to ‘express their interest’ in signing the world-class striker, but they were informed that he does not want to discuss his future during the World Cup.

Therefore, Barcelona have ‘agreed to revisit’ this move after the World Cup, though the same report has revealed Kane’s current priority.

The report explains:

‘Kane is extremely happy in Bavaria and the Bundesliga champions would resist any attempt to sign their star player. ‘We understand the player’s camp shut down the conversation after a phone call from Barca exploring a move. It is thought that their focus post-tournament will be a new deal at Bayern.’

Earlier this year, Kane remained coy when he was asked about interest from Barcelona.

“I haven’t heard anything about that. My father and brother are taking care of these things, but they haven’t told me anything,” Kane said.

“As I’ve already said, I’m very happy here at Bayern. My focus is on this season and here at Bayern.”

With a laugh, he added: “I’ll take that as a compliment!”

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