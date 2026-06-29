Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler reckons the Reds should sign former Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic to replace Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Reds announced in March that Salah would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season as he looks to explore a new challenge away from the Premier League club.

Liverpool have already signed one winger this sumemr in the form of Victor Munoz from Osasuna – but that deal won’t stop them signing another top-class winger this summer.

Andoni Iraola’s side were looking to bring in Yan Diomande as their top target from RB Leipzig with the Reds having an offer worth around €100m turned down.

But Liverpool are now likely to miss out on the Ivory Coast international with the Leipzig star reportedly deciding to join Paris Saint-Germain if the French club can agree a fee for him.

After French journalist Fabrice Hawkins and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein broke the news about Diomande, talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs added more detail.

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Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Yan Diomande favours a move to PSG, as @FabriceHawkins and @David_Ornstein called. Liverpool are currently inclined to explore other targets after seeing an €80m+€20m bid rejected. That was Liverpool’s second offer.

‘#LFC had made their own progress on the player side, and haven’t to date been directly told Diomande doesn’t want to join. However, sources close to Diomande say the Ivorian winger wants to play under Luis Enrique. PSG’s interest in Diomande is also longstanding.

‘Still work to be done between PSG and Leipzig as the German club are hoping Diomande stays and currently value him around €130m. If PSG get Diomande, Bradley Barcola, a Liverpool target, could be sold. Also a name on Arsenal’s list of options.

‘PSG have to date shut the door on an exit and been in on-off contract extension talks, but their stance could change. Liverpool have also been exploring Said El Mala, Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Yankuba Minteh, as revealed on @talkSPORT.’

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He later added: ‘Exclusive: Nasser Al-Khelaifi has now opened direct talks with Leipzig to try and close a deal for Yan Diomande. Understand former Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who is Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is directly involved in discussions with the PSG president. Pair have an excellent relationship. PSG confident on agreeing a fee.’

Liverpool alternatives after Yan Diomande blow…

Before revealing the other targets that Liverpool are thinking of pursuing as alternatives to Diomande, Jacobs continued: ‘Bradley Barcola is still high in Liverpool’s thinking. PSG have to date been against a sale, but that could change due to incomings and no breakthrough yet in contract talks. Said El Mala, Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Matias Fernandez-Pardo other names appreciated.’

Liverpool legend Fowler gave his own suggestion about who the Reds could go after instead of Diomande with former Chelsea forward Pulisic, who is starring at the World Cup for USA, the name he came up with.

Fowler wrote on X: “Plenty of rumours about as to who’s going to @LFC. One name I’ve not seen mentioned is Pulisic. Good age, played in the Prem, exciting player, I’d take him, potentially a Salah type of pathway, thoughts?”

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