Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has agreed a deal in principle to move to Saudi Arabia but there are three conditions that must be met, according to reports.

The Reds waved goodbye to Salah on the final day of the Premier League season after nine successful seasons at Anfield.

Salah scored 257 goals in 442 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool but a disappointing return of 12 goals in 41 matches this season saw the writing on the wall for the Egpyt international.

A high-profile outburst at Arne Slot and the club in December saw rumours build that it could be his last season and that proved to be the case as Salah confirmed in March that he would be leaving Liverpool.

There has been speculation that a move to the Saudi Pro League could be his most likely destination this summer and now a report in the Marib Press has revealed that Salah has agreed to move to the Middle East.

The report claims: ‘Mohamed Salah has given his initial approval to pursue a professional career in the Saudi League, but only under a set of conditions that he considers necessary to complete the deal.

READ: ‘Close’ – Liverpool chief in ‘advanced talks’ for next move as timeline for exit revealed

‘The captain of the Egyptian national team received an offer to join one of the Saudi league clubs, but the financial compensation offered was less than the offer he had previously received before renewing his contract with Liverpool FC.

‘Salah stipulated receiving an annual salary and financial benefits commensurate with his status and marketing value, in addition to signing a contract that extends for two or three seasons to ensure stability in the next stage of his career.

‘The Egyptian star also set a third condition, which is to move to a club that has a sporting project capable of competing for major titles and championships, and not just participating.’

Carragher slammed by Lovren for Salah criticism

Salah’s former team-mate Dejan Lovren has hit out Jamie Carragher over his recent criticism of the Liverpool legend, while he has blamed the Egyptian’s exit on Slot.

Lovren told WinWin: “The way they treated him this season is not harsh. It’s disgusting. Why didn’t they talk about him like this for the past eight or nine years? Tell me… OK, one season, and then he’s the target again. There are so many other issues.

“He’s being really heavily criticised. Some pundits do it just to attract attention, maybe because they haven’t succeeded in other areas of their lives, so now they need to perform well… especially Carragher, he says whatever he wants. I always said he should tell him this to his face, say all these things to Mo to his face.

READ: Nunez ‘wants to return’ to Liverpool on free transfer as Reds, Alonso ‘position themselves’

“He’ll never say that. Because I know he never will, because he never said it to me. He’s talked badly about me too, but he never said that to me anyway. You know, he’s just performing on TV and he gets paid for it, so he needs to perform this way.”

Lovren added: “I don’t think it’s the management (that pushed Salah to leave). I think it’s just one person, and I think it’s just the manager. They didn’t have a good relationship. Let’s put it simply. With Klopp, he had a really good relationship.

“It wasn’t always perfect, but they knew each other very well, let’s say that too, and they trusted each other, they liked each other, and Mo gave everything on the pitch for Klopp, and Klopp gave him that trust. But (with Slot) it was the opposite. It’s that simple, and everyone knows it because when you look at the previous eight or nine seasons, he did really well.”

Lovren believes Salah deserved more backing from his team-mates this season, the former Liverpool defender continued: “There are other players who should also take responsibility and say, ‘yes, this is my fault’, but you know, some players never came forward.

“There was mismanagement; internally, they didn’t handle it well. They didn’t handle it well. Even if you have some problems, you have to talk about it in the dressing room, and like I said, Mo never felt that support. He was always the front-page headline, ‘Ah, it’s Mohamed Salah, don’t be surprised.’ I mean… it’s a deep-seated issue.”

READ NEXT: Andoni Iraola backed to make ‘seven’ new signings at Liverpool as ‘major issues’ emerge