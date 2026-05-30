Mohamed Salah could consider a U-turn over his decision to leave Liverpool following confirmation Arne Slot has been sacked, according to a report.

Salah and Slot have clashed numerous times this season. In December, the winger hit out at his lack of game time, claiming he had been ‘thrown under the bus’ by Slot.

Salah seemingly got revenge after the 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa on May 15, questioning the team for ‘crumbling to yet another defeat’ and claiming everyone who joins the club needs to adopt their ‘heavy metal’ style – an apparent dig at Slot’s tactics.

Liverpool have decided to axe Slot after performing an end-of-season review. It is a stunning decision as many top Liverpool sources had predicted Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to back the Dutchman this summer.

According to a ‘team of five elite reporters’ with over 700,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, Salah has ‘called an urgent meeting with his agent’ to discuss Slot’s exit, and likely a remarkable U-turn over his own Liverpool exit.

Salah and Liverpool have already decided to rip up the final year of his contract, but he could now hold talks over a reversal of that decision given Slot is now gone.

The Athletic revealed on May 18 that the Anfield hero could consider staying if the club ditches Slot and certain directors, likely sporting director Richard Hughes.

READ: Slot sack unavoidable as six damaging quotes on tactics, ‘attacking football’, Salah and Barnsley resurface

‘Not so long ago, some of Salah’s associates in Egypt were quietly suggesting he had not totally given up on the idea of remaining at Liverpool, despite recent announcements,’ the report stated.

‘Yet for that to happen, a regime change would be needed — starting with Slot, but also in conjunction with departures of the directors who have confidence in him but are similarly only a year away from their contracts being finished.’

With Slot leaving, the final obstacle for Salah to stay appears to be the departures of such directors.

Andoni Iraola poised to replace Arne Slot

Our friends at TEAMtalk have confirmed Andoni Iraola is set to replace Slot.

Liverpool like other coaches such as Julian Nagelsmann and Sebastian Hoeness, but they view departing Bournemouth boss Iraola as the standout candidate.

Liverpool believe Iraola can get the team back to playing an exciting, attacking brand of football similar to Slot’s predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.

Under Slot, Liverpool have been accused of playing pedestrian, predictable and quite frankly boring football.

Hughes already has a good relationship with Iraola, having previously appointed him at Bournemouth.

READ NEXT: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack? Iraola odds-on favourite