According to reports, the ‘deal is done’ for Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp’s return to management amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The beloved former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss has been out of management since leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

At the time, Klopp stated that he needed a break from management after spending nine years, and he even hinted that he may never return to management after his historic spell at Liverpool.

The 58-year-old returned to football at the start of 2025 by becoming the Global Head of Football for Red Bull, and he has indicated that he has been enjoying this reduced-stress role.

Despite this, Klopp has been heavily linked with a return to management in recent months, with it widely reportedly that he was on Real Madrid’s radar before the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

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Earlier this week, a report from talkSPORT claimed Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have made Klopp their ‘dream’ target and they ‘would love to convince him to get back into management’.

However, the same report states that they have little hope of luring him to the Saudi Pro League.

The report adds:

‘The club have genuine interest in trying to appoint Klopp. They are on the lookout for a new manager after Francisco Conceição left. ‘However, deal-makers at the club feel it would be near impossible to recruit Klopp.’

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And Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, has already shut down a move to Al-Ittihad.

He said: “There is NO possibility for Klopp to manage Al-Ittihad this year”.

Jurgen Klopp reaches ‘decision’ to accept Germany job

Instead, a report in Spain claims Klopp has reached a ‘decision’ to manage the German national team after the World Cup, with a ‘deal done’ for him to replace Julian Nagelsmann.

‘His decision appears to have been made. Klopp doesn’t want his agents to continue fueling meetings or parallel discussions. His priority is clear: he’s waiting for the right moment to become Germany’s national team coach. ‘The manager understands that his time at clubs may have reached a turning point. After years of intense pressure, especially at Liverpool, Klopp doesn’t seem willing to return to the dynamics of managing a dressing room on a daily basis and dealing with the pressure of playing every three days. His next challenge will be different and will carry a significant emotional component.’

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