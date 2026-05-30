Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving this week.

The 31-year-old’s career has suffered a sad decline over recent years, with the 31-year-old failing to replicate the levels he reached at Man City since leaving the Premier League side in 2022.

Sterling was tipped to be a huge success at Chelsea, but the transfer proved a disaster, and he was only a bit-part player for Arsenal during last season’s loan spell.

In January this year, Sterling had his Chelsea contract terminated by mutual consent, and a few weeks later he joined Eredivisie side Feyenoord on a deal until the end of this season.

The experienced forward, who has 82 England caps, has one assist in his eight appearances for Feyenoord, but he finds himself in hot water after being arrested this week.

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It emerged on Saturday morning that he was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of drug driving after his Lamborghini crashed into barriers on the M3 in Hampshire.

Sky Sports have reported that his arrest is ‘under suspicion’, while a statement from Hampshire Police has revealed four reasons for his arrest.

The Hampshire Police statement given to The Athletic read: “Just before 9am on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange.

“No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

“The driver, a 31-year-old man, from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen. He has been bailed while our enquiries continue.”

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Raheem Sterling told to consider retirement this summer

Earlier this month, European football expert Andy Brassell explained why he thinks Sterling couldn’t be blamed for opting to retire at the end of this season.

“We’ve seen, especially with the Niklas Sule thing, with him retiring at 30, that sometimes fairness is not always part of the fan and media reception. It’s really tough,” Brassell told talkSPORT.

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“Especially when you’ve previously hit huge heights, and you’re expected to get up to that sort of level again. Elite-level football is not great for patience anyway.

“I just wonder, maybe, whether it’s in the Netherlands or somewhere else, maybe a club that wasn’t challenging for trophies would be the best spot for [Sterling] at the moment.

“Whether he can mentally adjust to that, I think, is a viable question because he’s been a guy who’s played big matches for big things throughout his entire career.

“And maybe, I don’t know, like Niklas Sule, he just decides, ‘I can’t do this, it’s too hard.’ And I don’t think you blame him for that.

“His career, whatever happens next, has been an amazing success, and he’s done brilliantly. So, look, only he can decide that.

“But there would be a lot of demand and expectation on him for him to get it right all over again from the Dutch media if he were to stay.”