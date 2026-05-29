Chelsea could sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to former Blues defender Marcel Desailly.

The Blues confirmed last week that Xabi Alonso will be arriving as their new head coach from July 1 after Calum McFarlane’s period as interim boss comes to an end.

McFarlane took over from Liam Rosenior, who was sacked by Chelsea at the end of April, with the latter hired earlier this year to replace Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea, who finished tenth on the final day of the season after a defeat to Sunderland saw them miss out on a place in Europe, will be hoping for a better campaign in 2026/27.

The Blues are already planning their next set of signings ahead of the summer with Alonso at the helm and there are rumours that they could try and bring in some experience.

Former Chelsea centre-back Desailly reckons Salah, who will leave Liverpool this summer, could be tempted by a move to west London in the summer.

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When asked who Alonso could sign during his first transfer window at Chelsea, Desailly told FootballTransfers: “Salah. Bring Mohamed Salah back.

“You know, he’s been there before and it didn’t work out. Maybe Salah wants a London club for his family, for a better quality of life. It’s not that Liverpool is unlivable, but London might be much better for them. I would say he is one of those experienced players who can bring that special element into the system.”

Darwin Nunez left Liverpool to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal last summer and Desailly reckons the Uruguay international could be effective at Stamford Bridge next term.

Desailly added: “I also love Darwin Nunez. Yeah, he’s not that experienced yet, but I feel that at Chelsea he can perform. He can bring something special into the system. If he plays by himself up front, he can really be a great point of reference in a Xabi Alonso system.”

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After last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford, Salah revealed that he is yet to decide his future with the Liverpool forward “still assessing” his options ahead of the summer.

Salah, who is set to captain Egypt at the World Cup, said: I am still assessing things. I have time now. I am going to the World Cup and then everything will become clear.

“If there is a good opportunity before then, I will decide, and if there isn’t, I will make my decision after the World Cup.”

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