Ex-Liverpool star Danny Murphy has explained why he thinks West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen would be a suitable replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool are expected to sign at least one new winger this summer to fill the void left by Salah, who is confirmed to be leaving on a free transfer.

Salah‘s performances have fallen off a cliff since he was one of the best players in the Premier League last term, but he is still going to be difficult to replace.

Inevitably, the Reds have been linked with a wide array of possible replacements for Salah, but Murphy believes his former side should target Bowen following West Ham’s relegation to the Championship.

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Bowen’s tally of 20 Premier League goal involvements could not save West Ham from the drop and he could be on the move this summer, with Liverpool among those sporadically linked with a move for the England international.

According to Murphy, there would be “no risk” with Liverpool signing Bowen.

“I wouldn’t be disappointed seeing him at Liverpool,” Murphy told talkSPORT on Liverpool signing Bowen.

“I know you alluded to that before because I think he’s got goals in him. He’s got assists in him, he’s durable. I think he’s good enough.

“There’s a criteria generally that Liverpool stick to, more or less, when they sign players, and he doesn’t really fit in that in terms of age, potential profit and all those types of things.

“So it’d be a change of tact, but I think if you want value for money, you might just get him for a fee that you wouldn’t be able to get (a top quality player).

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“You’re going to have to pay for a top quality player on that right hand side. You’re going to have to pay £50m to £80m, aren’t you.

“But with him going down to the Championship, I reckon you’d be looking at maybe £20m, £30m at most.

“But let’s say it was £20m because he’s desperate to get out and then get him off the wage bill, then it’s no risk.”

Despite this, Murphy has also explained why he would not give Bowen the No.11 jersey worn by Salah if he moved to Liverpool.

“I wouldn’t put that on him. If he wanted it, I’d give it to him, but I wouldn’t be too concerned about that,” Murphy added on Bowen taking the No.11 shirt at Liverpool.

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“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting Liverpool shouldn’t be going for top stars.

“If you can persuade (Kvicha) Kvaratskhelia to come out of PSG because he’s won everything there and I know he’s got a liking for Liverpool, as he said in one of his interviews, but go for him by all means, because there’s no one better.

“But I just don’t see a risk with that because Liverpool have got so many other areas of the pitch to concentrate on, so much business to be done, that would kind of be like that sorted.

“He’s not going to get Salah’s numbers, they’re just ridiculous, but tried and tested every year in the Premier League.”