According to reports, Liverpool star Alisson Becker is ‘unhappy’ after being denied a summer move to Serie A giants Juventus.

Alisson remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but injuries have held him back in recent years and he has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool ahead of next season.

The Brazilian international’s current Liverpool contract is due to expire at the end of next season, and it has been suggested that he could follow Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson in leaving the Premier League giants this summer.

Juventus are in the market for a new No.1 goalkeeper and they have made a play for Alisson, with it reported that he wants to secure a move back to Serie A this summer.

Last week, a report claimed Alisson is ‘ready to bid farewell’ to Liverpool and join Juventus even without Champions League football, but it has now emerged that he has been denied a move to the Serie A giants.

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Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday morning that the Reds have informed Alisson that they want to keep him beyond this season.

“Juventus offered in April a long-term deal to Alisson. He has one year left at Liverpool and Juventus offered a longer contract. It could be two plus one or three years,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“But, at the moment, Liverpool in the last 24 hours told Alisson directly that they want him to stay at the club.

“Liverpool told Alisson ‘we want you to stay, we want you to be our goalkeeper, we believe in you’.

“Now it’s on Alisson. He was tempted by Juventus, for sure, but Alisson was probably considering an exit only in case Liverpool said ‘okay, you can go’.

“He never wanted to break his relationship or legacy with Liverpool as a Liverpool legend. So that’s (Alisson leaving against Liverpool’s wishes) never been the case.”

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He added: “Now, probably the only way for him to go to Juventus is if he goes to Liverpool and says ‘let me go, I want to go’.

“In that case, we will see, but Liverpool’s position is they want him to stay and continue. It’s the Liverpool management and coach, Arne Slot, believing that Alisson has to stay.”

Alisson ‘unhappy’ at Liverpool ‘major U-turn’

Now, talkSPORT are reporting that the goalkeeper is ‘unhappy’ at Liverpool performing a ‘major U-turn’ on his future.

The report claims Liverpool ‘had previously started looking at potential replacements for the Brazilian if he were to leave the club’, but they will now ‘block’ his exit this summer.

The report explains:

‘Liverpool will block Alisson’s exit from the club this summer, talkSPORT understands.

‘The goalkeeper has been left unhappy at the U-turn after being offered a three-year deal with Juventus.’

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