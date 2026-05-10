According to reports, Manchester United are ‘ready to do anything’ to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Juventus star Pierre Kalulu.

Juventus are enduring another disappointing season as they sit third in Serie A and 17 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan, but Kalulu has been one of their better performers.

The 25-year-old, who is a centre-back but can also play at right-back, has been a breakout star for Juventus over the past two seasons and is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Kalulu has emerged as one of Liverpool’s ‘top targets’ and there is a ‘strong suspicion’ that he will leave Juventus if they are offered 40 million euros (£34.5m) for his services.

But Man Utd are providing competition for Liverpool ahead of their return to the Champions League.

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According to a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Man Utd and Liverpool are ‘ready to do anything’ to sign Kalulu in an apparent straight shootout between the two clubs for the Juventus star.

The report explains:

‘The former AC Milan player has ended up in the sights of Manchester United and Liverpool, who are ready to do anything to secure his registration: in Turin, they have no intention of letting go of a reliable and versatile player like Kalulu, but things could suddenly change in the event of offers exceeding 40 million euros.’

Man Utd’s “best signing” of the 2025/26 campaign named

Looking back to last summer, ex-United player Owen Hargraves has explained why he thinks Senne Lammens has been their “best signing” over Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

“I’ll tell you who’s probably been the best signing of all of them: Senne Lammens,” Hargreaves told TNT Sports.

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“What did he cost? Not a lot so he’s been value for money.

“I think United looked at it and thought, ‘What gets us up the table and gets us into the Champions League places?’ It’s not a new midfield player or a goalkeeper, it’s goals.

“So they added Cunha and Mbeumo, guys with Premier League experience who can get you 20-odd goals and United are third right now so I think that’s been proven correct.

“But I do think if they hadn’t have sorted the goalkeeper out, they wouldn’t be in the top-four.”

In response, Ally McCoist added: “I don’t think you can underestimate that.

“If you look at United defensively, they had no confidence at all in what was behind them.

“All of a sudden they have someone who they do have confidence in and I just think that makes such a big difference.”

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