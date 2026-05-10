Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has commented on Joshua Zirkzee, with the forward slammed for being “weak” vs Sunderland.

On Saturday afternoon, Man Utd laboured to a goalless draw against Sunderland in a game that, admittedly, was pretty pointless for the Red Devils with Champions League qualification already secured.

But Zirkzee‘s uninspiring performance does suggest that he will leave Man Utd this summer, with the forward making very little impact before being hooked with 25 minutes remaining.

Speaking post-match, Carrick tried to praise Zirkzee but admitted that he was “a little bit isolated at times”.

“I thought there were certain times when Josh linked the play really well and certain times when we probably left him a little bit isolated at times,” Carrick told reporters post-match.

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“That’s how it goes, I think he played a real part for the team.

“I understand it’s not always easy for any player when you haven’t played for a little bit to come into a game, so certainly not just judging any individual on just one performance today anyway.”

“He’s just so weak…”

Former Sunderland star Micky Gray has given a more damning assessment, claiming Zirkzee is “not a Man Utd player”.

“For the life of me I don’t know how Bryan Mbeumo has not come on at half time for Joshua Zirkzee,” Gray said on talkSPORT.

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“He’s just not a Man United player. I’m sorry to say it, but everything bounces off him as a striker.

“He’s a huge guy but for somebody who’s so big and tall and strong as he is, he’s just so weak.

“And I can’t believe he’s actually still playing for Manchester United. I think he’s certainly one of the players that you’re trying to move on in the summer.”

Regarding United’s general performance against Sunderland, Carrick argued that they showed a “good trait” in the 0-0 stalemate.

“It was a tough game. Credit to Sunderland, I think we knew it was going to be a tough game coming here anyway,” Carrick added.

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“We had to dig deeper times, it wasn’t our best, but actually to take something from the game when you’re not at your best is a good trait that we’re trying to build as well.

“There were obviously changes and sometimes you’re trying to find that rhythm a little bit, which is understandable, but I still quite liked it.

“A lot of the things to give us the foundation to then be able to play better at certain times, but to take a point and a clean sheet for what it is, I think, is okay.”