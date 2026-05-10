According to reports, Aston Villa are ‘keeping tabs’ on Jose Mourinho and could appoint the Real Madrid target on two conditions.

Mourinho is in line for a big move ahead of next season, with it widely reported that the Benfica boss is a leading contender to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid.

Club president Florentino Perez is reportedly leading the push for Mourinho, though it remains to be seen whether other key figures will also back his return.

And Real Madrid are also linked with alternatives, including Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.

Emery has done a remarkable job at Aston Villa, but Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke is reporting that there are ‘concerns’ at the club that he ‘could be tempted by an offer from Real Madrid’.

“If Unai Emery is going to be tempted away from Aston Villa, it would have to be a huge club like Real Madrid,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“A club like Real Madrid, with their ambitions, I’m sure will be attractive to pretty much all top managers out there as well.

“Aston Villa will be hoping to keep hold of him by qualifying for the Champions League this year.

“He’s done a great job at Villa, reaching the Europa League final and qualifying for the Champions League will be a very successful season for Villa.

“They’ll be pretty confident they can keep hold of Emery and it does seem Emery is happy at Villa as well.”

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Aston Villa eye Jose Mourinho amid Unai Emery ‘concerns’

Still, O’Rourke claims Aston Villa are ‘keeping tabs’ on Mourinho in case the worst happens with Emery.

It is suggested that Aston Villa could appoint Mourinho if Real Madrid ultimately opt against his return and if they turn to Emery instead.

“A club like Real Madrid, with their ambitions, I’m sure will be attractive to pretty much all top managers out there,” O’Rourke added.

“But as it stands right now, seems like Jose Mourinho is in the box seat for a return to Real Madrid from Benfica, which probably a lot of people didn’t expect.

“He is now the leading contender to replace Arbeloa at the Bernabeu.

“Unai Emery is happy at Aston Villa. Obviously Aston Villa are very happy with him as well so they’ll be quite happy if Mourinho goes and takes charge at Real Madrid.

“That would end any potential speculation around Emery, and they’re hopeful of keeping hold of him by qualifying for the Champions League this year.”

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