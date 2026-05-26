Manchester United legend Paul Scholes insists he was “a bit harsh”on Arsenal earlier in the season after claiming “no one deserves” to be Premier League champions.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last week as they celebrated their achievement by beating Crystal Palace in the final match of the season on Sunday.

Arsenal won their first Premier League title for 22 years but faced criticism for much of the campaign over their style of play, a lack of creativity and their success from set-pieces.

As Arsenal were struggling slighly in March, Scholes insisted that none of the title challengers deserved to win the Premier League this season.

Scholes said on The Good, the Bad and the Football podcast: “Whoever wins the league, you said at the end of it they deserve it.

“None of them have convinced me that they should be Premier League champions. I don’t think they should give the trophy out this year. No one deserves it. Honestly, it’s not been great to watch.

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“That is because they’ve been in really good positions over the years and not been able to get over the line. So now they’re in an incredible position. Now look, you’re not going to see free-flowing football. You’re not.

“Like I don’t think we’ve seen it all season from any team as I keep saying, but especially at this point, it’s how they get over the line that is the most important thing.”

Speaking on the same podcast this week, Scholes gave Arsenal fans a bit of an apology as he admitted he was possibly “a bit harsh” on the Gunners.

Scholes said: “It wasn’t the most entertaining, but when you look back, there was a lot of pressure from them to get over the line. They’ve done it in a different way and you can see that.

“It’s not easy to win the Premier League. I was a bit harsh and a bit tough, but the question now is can they go on and dominate English football.

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“I think they will get better, they have the players to get better, they will still need to sign players, but getting over the line is so big, doing it for the first time.”

Odegaard: Arsenal title win ‘feels unreal’

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was struggling to believe the club had won the Premier League this season after the Gunners beat Crystal Palace.

Describing the surreal feeling, Odegaard said: “It feels unreal – hard to put it into words, but just so proud, happy and emotional.

“It’s a crazy, crazy feeling. Walking up towards the trophy and just realising everything is a mad feeling. I’m just so proud of everyone for the way we did it and everything we’ve been through, and to finally get over the line just means the world to everyone, so I’m so happy.”

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