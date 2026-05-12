Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has explained why he thinks Arsenal star Declan Rice could continue to play at right-back.

Rice has played at right-back on several occasions since joining Arsenal, and he moved to this position during his side’s all-important 1-0 win against West Ham at the weekend.

Head coach Mikel Arteta made this decision after Ben White was forced off with an injury, but he swiftly changed his mind after Arsenal struggled without the England international in midfield.

This U-turn contributed to Arsenal ultimately beating West Ham to move a step closer to winning the Premier League title, and Gary Neville could not believe Arteta’s initial decision on Rice.

“I’m stunned, actually,” Neville said on Arteta’s decision to move Rice to right-back.

“To take Declan Rice out of the middle of the pitch is a big call. One of guests in the studio thinks anyone can play at right back so now we’ll find out.

“If I was Nuno and West Ham I’d be lifted right now, I would be just naturally.”

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Neville added: “I have just been told there is no evidence Miles Lewis-Skelly has ever played right-back. But to take Declan Rice out of the middle of the pitch is a big call.”

After watching Rice play the position, Neville said: “I’m stopping myself saying it’s because it’s too obvious but I would be thinking about getting Declan Rice back into midfield.”

“He’s not a big creator anyway…”

Despite this, Scholes has explained why he thinks Rice playing at right-back is an option for Arsenal moving forward.

“Roy Keane played right-back for two thirds of a season,” Butt said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

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Scholes replied: “He played there loads because United had Bryan Robson and Paul Ince.

“Roy played there loads and was brilliant. Declan Rice looks like he would suit playing at right-back to me. He can play there. He’s not a big creator anyway.”

It has also been widely accepted that the Gunners already have one hand on the Premier League title, but Scholes has warned the north London side that they face a big test at Crystal Palace on the final day.

“I think, look, in a normal year, going to Crystal Palace is hard, it’s a hard game,” Scholes added.

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“For Oliver Glasner, it will be his final game at Selhurst Park, and the Austrian coach will be looking to go out with a bang in South London.

“I think a lot of people have dismissed that now. Look, I don’t think Glasner, it would be his last game as well. He’s not gonna wanna roll over and have his belly tickled, is he?”