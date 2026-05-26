Reports have been claiming that Liverpool are ready to sack Arne Slot.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged the Reds to sack Arne Slot and appoint a manager who must be “bored” in his current role.

The Reds won the Premier League title last season in Arne Slot’s first season at Liverpool but they had a campaign to forget in 2025/26.

Liverpool ended the season in fifth position and scraped into the Champions League after picking up just two points from their final four matches.

There has been pressure on Slot for much of the season with criticism of their performances, even when they’ve been winning games.

Large part of the fanbase seem to be ready for the club to appoint a new manager next season but there are reports indicating they could be set to stick Slot ahead of a post-season review.

But Murphy has warned Liverpool that they face being put in a difficult position only a month or two into next season if Slot starts next term badly.

READ: West Ham, Spurs, Chelsea, Newcastle and Slot among the Premier League 25/26 season losers

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Liverpool midfielder said: “If Slot doesn’t start well, it’s [pressure] going to start again.

“I don’t think he’s got a big say in the players [recruitment], by the way. But I think he’s going to have some sort of say in the players that come in.

“But if he starts badly and they’re sitting in fifth, sixth after eight games, it’s done.”

When asked if he would have attempted to bring in Xabi Alonso before Chelsea hired him, Murphy added: “I would try and break the bank and do anything I can to get Luis Enrique.”

Surely Enrique is bored at PSG – Murphy

Murphy continued: “Well, if Enrique wins the Champions League again, what more can he do?

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“He must be bored there, playing in a Mickey Mouse league where he wins every week. All he’s looking forward to is the Champions League.

“He must want more challenge, surely?

“If you watch PSG as a Liverpool fan, you’re thinking, that’s how I want us to play. A bit like Jurgen Klopp’s team, aren’t they, PSG?

“And if you’re one of the biggest clubs in the world, go and get the best.”

There have been boos at some recent Liverpool matches and when asked about the growing number of fans who appear to dislike Slot, Murphy said: “I think the noise has just grown.

“I mean, if it dissipated because they started winning some games and playing well at the end of the season, that’s fair enough.

“But it hasn’t, it’s gone the other way.”

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