Marcus Rashford has one final option after Man Utd and Barcelona twist

Marcus Rashford, who spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford lived his dream of playing for Barcelona in the 2025/26 campaign, and now the Manchester United-owned winger could be on the market again.

Barcelona are signing left-winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and are in talks with Atletico Madrid over Julian Alvarez, too.

The Spanish champions have also been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Bernardo Silva.

Silva is leaving Manchester City this summer, and, according to Sport, Barcelona are keen on snapping up the services of the Portuguese star on a free transfer.

Sport has noted: ‘Bernardo Silva is waiting for Barca, although he also has another offer from La Liga.

‘It’s from Atletico de Madrid, the club Barca will be negotiating with this summer for Julián Álvarez. This is a detail worth noting.

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‘It’s also worth noting that the arrival of Bernardo Silva would completely rule out Rashford, who has played this season at the Camp Nou on loan from Manchester United, remaining at Barca.

‘With the arrival of the Portuguese player and the already confirmed signing of Anthony Gordon, there would be no room in the squad for the English winger.’

Barcelona are clearly moving on from Rashford, who does not want to play for Man Utd.

Man Utd, too, are keen on offloading the England international winger for good in the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid have been mentioned in regard to a summer deal for Rashford.

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Jose Mourinho worked with the England international winger at Man Utd and would reportedly ‘love’ to sign him for Real Madrid, with the Portuguese having a deal in place with Los Blancos over a return to Estadio Bernabeu for a second spell in charge.

However, it is hard to imagine Rashford playing for Madrid next season after winning LaLiga with Barcelona in the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal have been mentioned as a possible new destination for Rashford, but that does not look very likely either.

Man Utd would not want to further strengthen Arsenal by selling them Rashford, while the Gunners will probably look for a younger and better left winger.

Aston Villa the perfect club for Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa would be the perfect club for Rashford, who needs to now start thinking seriously about a return to Villa Park.

Rashford’s upturn in form began under Villa manager Unai Emery during the second half of the 2024/25 campaign when he was on loan from Man Utd.

The 28-year-old scored four goals and gave six assists in 17 matches in all competitions for Villa.

Villa wanted to keep Rashford for the 2025/26 campaign, but the winger was keen on a move to Barcelona and eventually got his wish.

The Villans want to sign Rashford this summer, too, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Unai Emery’s side have made an offer for the winger.

Villa won the Europa League this season and will play in the Champions League in the 2026/27 campaign.

Emery has already said that he wants to win the Premier League title with Villa.

Rashford knows that he is wanted at Villa, and he should seriously consider a switch to Villa Park, if, as expected, Barcelona decide not to make his loan deal permanent.

Emiliano Buendia and Jadon Sancho are the two options at left wing for Villa manager Emery at the moment.

Sancho’s loan deal from Man Utd is coming to an end, and Villa may not hand him a permanent contract.

Rashford could simply take Sancho’s place in the Villa squad.

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