Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Arsenal.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is now unlikely to move to Barcelona in the summer ahead of Anthony Gordon’s move to the Camp Nou.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford on a season-long loan deal to Barcelona last summer after spending the previous six months on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford has impressed in his time at Barcelona, contributing 14 goals and ten assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, but there have been doubts about whether the Catalan giants will trigger their €30m (£26m) buyout clause in the deal.

There have been rumours that Barcelona have been attempting to renegotiate a deal with Man Utd to lower the price, while the La Liga side have also been rumoured to want a fresh loan.

Giving an update on the situation earlier this week, as Barcelona close in on a deal to sign Newcastle United winger Antony Gordon, Jacobs said on United Stand: “My information is still that Marcus Rashford remains a priority for Barcelona in addition to Anthony Gordon.

“Barca are in talks with Julian Alvarez as well, which might be the one which complicates it for Rashford.

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“Man United’s position is to ignore all of the noise and all of the other signings and keep reiterating to Barcelona that this €30m option to buy is excellent value for money and is well below Rashford’s value!

“Man United do not want Rashford back!”

Rashford’s dream move to Barcelona over?

And now Spanish publication RAC1 (via utdreport) insists that Rashford’s dream move to Barcelona is pretty much over unless the Catalan giants fail to sign a striker to replace Robert Lewandowski.

The account wrote: ‘Marcus Rashford is out of Barcelona’s plans, and there is no intention to keep him beyond this season unless they fail to sign a striker to replace Lewandowski. Barcelona generally see Anthony Gordon as a better fit than Rashford, especially in terms of pressing and defensive work.’

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Reports on Thursday claimed that Arsenal are one of a trio of clubs currently ‘discussing’ whether to make a move for the England international in the summer.

The Daily Mail claimed that ‘Aston Villa, Tottenham and Arsenal have discussed Rashford’ but the England international’s ‘dream is stay with Hansi Flick’s team.’

Calls grow for Arsenal to sign Rashford

TalkSPORT presenter Laura Woods admits she would be keen to see Rashford pull on the Arsenal kit next season if they can get him for around £26m, the price of his buyout clause at Barcelona.

When asked if she was open to Arsenal signing Rashford in the summer, Woods replied on talkSPORT: “I would love to see Rashford there. For that amount of money? Was it £26m?”

😍 “I would love to see Rashford there!” 😲 “For that kind of money!? Was it £26m!?” TNT Sports host and #AFC fan Laura Woods would be very happy to see Marcus Rashford leave #MUFC for the Emirates this summer! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iXsmpoW1qD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 29, 2026

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