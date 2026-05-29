Liverpool were ‘comfortable’ over the outcome of Ibrahima Konate’s contract talks as they give the green light to five transfers, according to reports.

The Reds are set to lose another regular under Jurgen Klopp as widespread reports indicate Konate will leave on a free transfer this summer after failing to agree to a new contract.

Liverpool already waved goodbye to Reds legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson after their final Premier League match of the season against Brentford last weekend.

And, despite suggestions talks were going in the right direction, Konate is now set to leave Liverpool and reportedly choose between Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Confirming the news that talkSPORT journalists Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook broke on Thursday evening, Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Ibrahima Konaté leaves Liverpool as free agent, decision made. After advanced talks to stay with fresh deal and confirmation from the player in April, Konaté leaves as no final agreement has been found. Negotiations over, as @TalkSport reports.’

Jacobs later added his own detaiils to his initial report, he wrote: ‘More on Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool exit. French defender will leave when his contract expires. Viewed by sources as a disappointing outcome, and one Liverpool tried to avert. There was a significant gulf between club and player over terms.

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‘Negotiations began in November 2023 and have continued since, but an agreement has proven elusive. Liverpool are prepared to pay big wages but have remained disciplined in talks with Konate in order to retain squad equilibrium.

‘There are high hopes for Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni heading into next season. Liverpool have chosen not to proceed with what is seen as an expensive renewal and will instead put that resource into replacing Mo Salah, and into strengthening other key areas this summer.’

A well-known account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ revealed that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) were ‘comfortable’ with Konate’s exit as they already have five deals planned.

The account wrote : ‘Liverpool source: “We are comfortable with Ibrahima Konaté leaving. The player’s contract requests did not match his performance levels. We will invest in another centre-back with 2 or 3 attacking players along with an elite midfielder.”‘

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Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant insists that he is “not as bothered” about Konate leaving compared to losing Trent Alexander-Arnold in similar circumstances last summer.

Pennant said on talkSPORT: “First of all, letting any player go on a free hurts, as you’re thinking we could have recouped some money there, so that stings, but I’m not as bothered as I was with Trent.

“I was losing in Trent a fantastic player, with Konate, what you’ve shown last season is not something to be like we want to keep this, we want this next year.

“So, in that sense, I’m all the best to whoever has you next.”

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